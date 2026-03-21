Sri Ganganagar: Canal-Side Waste Plant Protest Intensifies; Air Force Veteran Sunil Sihaag’s Decade-Long Environmental Activism Gains Momentum

Air Force Veteran Sunil Sihaag, Environmental Activist, Film Writer & Director

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Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The ongoing public movement against the proposed Solid Waste (Management) Processing Plant near the main branch of the Gang Canal (GG Canal) in Netewala Panchayat has reached a decisive stage. A large number of villagers gathered at the Municipal Council and staged a strong protest.

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Air Force Veteran and Environmental Activist Sunil Sihaag played an active role in the movement, effectively presenting concerns related to environmental regulations, legal provisions, and public health before the district administration. He stated that the proposed site, being extremely close to the canal, could adversely impact water sources, agricultural land, and public health.

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During the protest, the police temporarily closed the main gate of the Municipal Council; however, villagers entered peacefully and continued their protest. MLA Jaideep Bihani and ADM Subhash Chaudhary reached the spot.

A delegation from Netewala, led by Richhpal Singh Dugesar (Retired Educationist), held discussions with the officials. The delegation included Sunil Sihaag, Panchayat Samiti Director Vinod Takhar, Gopi Ram Jhatwal, Tansukh Sewta, Dalip Godara, Subhash Devarath, Krishna Mayal, Vinod Sapoonia, Sushil Takhar, Bharatveer Sharma, former Sarpanch Surendra, and Poornaram Sheoran.

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During the discussion, the delegation proposed that the Panchayat would arrange and purchase alternative land in the RIICO area for the waste plant. MLA Jaideep Bihani assured that he would take this proposal to the Chief Minister along with the delegation, and until then, no work would be carried out at the proposed site.

Richhpal Singh Dugesar stated, “The final official announcement regarding the suspension of the plant will come only after discussions with the Chief Minister and CMO. However, for now, after administrative intervention, there is agreement not to proceed with the plant at the proposed site, which has given a positive direction to the movement.”

Former Air Force Veteran and Founder of Gora Foundation Trust, Sunil Sihaag, has been actively involved in this movement for the past 10 years. His campaign, “Save the Canal, Save Villagers’ Lives, Remove the Waste Plant,” has played a significant role in uniting the community.

Recalling the beginning of the movement, Sunil Sihaag said, “In 2016–17, 6–7 college students from the village first raised concerns about the proposed waste plant near the canal, but their warnings were not taken seriously at that time. After retiring from the Air Force and returning to the village, I met these students. Under the guidance of my mentor Richhpal Singh Dugesar (who was then in government service), we started a signature campaign. We went door-to-door with pamphlets to spread awareness about canal pollution and environmental damage. By collecting signatures from every household at the ward level, the campaign created awareness among villagers. Today, the movement has reached a stage where 44 villages along the canal are supporting us, and the credit goes to those students.”

Sunil Sihaag, along with villagers and under the guidance of Richhpal Singh Dugesar, has consistently submitted detailed representations based on environmental laws and NGT decisions, giving the issue institutional and legal strength.

These representations highlighted that the proposed site is located just about 7 meters from the GG Canal, whereas Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 mandate a safe distance from water bodies. CPCB and CPHEEO guidelines also recommend adequate buffer zones and preference for non-agricultural land, while the proposed site is highly fertile agricultural land where such buffer zones cannot be developed.

The region has a high groundwater level (20–25 feet), along with waterlogging and salinity (“sem”) issues due to canal seepage, raising serious concerns about groundwater contamination and soil pollution. As per CPCB’s site sensitivity index, the area falls under a highly sensitive category.

The representation also referred to key Supreme Court judgments such as Vellore Citizens Welfare Forum vs Union of India (1996) establishing the Precautionary Principle, and MC Mehta vs Kamal Nath (1997) establishing the Public Trust Doctrine. It also cited Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti vs Union of India (2017) regarding personal accountability of government officials. Relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment Protection Act, 1986 were also highlighted.

Villagers further referred to the Budha Nala (Ludhiana) pollution case, where the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognizance, emphasizing the sensitivity of downstream water systems like the GG Canal. Concerns were also raised about protecting the nearby 100-year-old Raja Ganga Singh Rest House, an important historical heritage site.

Sunil Sihaag said,c

— Sunil Sihaag

Air Force Veteran

Environmental Activist | Founder, Gora Foundation Trust

Film Writer & Director

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWEHUj7iRdm/?igsh=cDA3cGFmZTZyOGVn

https://youtu.be/pdVbQpVWiUo?si=YgolB2Ux3_MekLhh

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