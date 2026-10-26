Sri Jagathswapna Infra Projects Launches Sparkle Haven, a Premium 4BHK with Home Theatre Triplex Villa Community in East Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: Sri Jagathswapna Infra Projects has announced the launch of Sparkle Haven, a premium gated villa community in Aushapur, near Ghatkesar, East Hyderabad. The project features 76 exclusive 4BHK triplex villas with dedicated home theatres, offering families a combination of independent living, modern amenities and connectivity to key parts of East Hyderabad.

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Located near Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) Exit 9 and Warangal Highway, Sparkle Haven is designed for homebuyers seeking spacious residences in an emerging residential corridor.

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4BHK with Home Theatre Triplex Villas With Modern Specifications

Sparkle Haven features 4BHK triplex villas with dedicated home theatres, spread across the ground, first and second floors. The homes include contemporary elevations, balconies, spacious interiors and parking facilities.

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Construction specifications include RCC-framed structures designed to BIS standards, vitrified tile flooring in living areas, anti-skid tiles in bathrooms and balconies, and granite-finished staircases with stainless steel railings.

Additional features include teakwood door frames, three-track UPVC windows with safety grills, concealed electrical wiring, CPVC plumbing and waterproofing for bathrooms, balconies, sit-outs and terraces. Sanitary fittings from brands such as Jaquar and Hindware, along with Asian Paints finishes, are also specified.

Clubhouse, Green Spaces and Recreational Amenities

Sparkle Haven offers planned amenities designed to support fitness, relaxation and community living. The clubhouse is planned to include a swimming pool, gymnasium, banquet and multipurpose hall, reception lounge, guest rooms and indoor games facilities.

Dedicated yoga and Zumba areas, along with play spaces for children and adults, add to the recreational facilities.

The project also features landscaped outdoor spaces, including:

- Kala Vedika: Approximately 550 sq. yards

- Jump Joy Zone: Approximately 645 sq. yards

- Oxygen Fitness Zone: Approximately 300 sq. yards

- Nirvana Garden: Approximately 1,100 sq. yards

- Court Side Harmony: Approximately 900 sq. yards

Additional infrastructure includes 30-foot and 40-foot internal roads, avenue plantations, underground electricity distribution, street lighting, rainwater harvesting pits, sewage management systems and separate pipelines for potable and domestic water. Pedestrian footpaths, compound walls with solar security features, power backup for common amenities, and street lighting are also planned.

Strategic Location in East Hyderabad

Sparkle Haven is located in the Aushapur-Ghatkesar area, with access to ORR Exit 9 and Warangal Highway. The surrounding region connects residents to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, transport infrastructure and employment hubs.

Nearby destinations include AIIMS Bibinagar, Delhi Public School, Rockwoods International School, Anurag College of Engineering and Aurora College.

Employment and commercial centres in the broader region include Infosys at Pocharam, Raheja IT Park, Genpact in Uppal and Singapore Township. The area also offers connectivity to Cherlapally Railway Terminal, Uppal Metro Station, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Investment Benefits and Flexible Payment Options

Sri Jagathswapna is offering Sparkle Haven with payment arrangements designed to make villa ownership more manageable for eligible buyers.

A key highlight is the 18-month EMI payment facility, under which the developer offers to cover eligible customer EMIs for the specified period. This reduces the immediate repayment burden for qualifying buyers.

The company also stresses fully documented, transparent transactions, which give salaried professionals and other buyers a clear record of their purchase. The payment structure involves a 25% initial contribution, with up to 75% available through bank financing.

Buyers should note that the EMI offer and bank financing are subject to the applicable offer terms, lender approval and individual eligibility. They should review all financing conditions and contractual obligations before making a purchase decision.

Why East Hyderabad Is Emerging as a Real Estate Investment Destination

East Hyderabad is attracting interest from homebuyers and property investors due to improving infrastructure, employment opportunities and residential development along the Uppal–Pocharam–Ghatkesar corridor. Established IT and business centres, including the Infosys campus at Pocharam, Genpact in Uppal and Raheja IT Park, contribute to the region's employment base. Connectivity through the Nehru Outer Ring Road, ORR Exit 9 and NH-163 (Warangal Highway) provides access to residential and commercial areas across the eastern corridor. Developing locations such as Ghatkesar also benefit from proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and growing residential communities. These factors may support long-term housing demand and investment interest in East Hyderabad, although future property appreciation will depend on infrastructure development, market conditions and local demand.

About Sri Jagathswapna Infra Projects

Sri Jagathswapna Infra Projects is a Hyderabad-based real estate developer focused on residential communities, villas and plotted developments. The company reports over 10 years of real estate experience, more than 20 completed projects, over 3,000 residential units and 600-plus construction projects.

With Sparkle Haven, the company aims to offer a gated community of spacious 4BHK triplex villas with home theatres, recreational amenities and connectivity in East Hyderabad.

Project Enquiries

For more information about villa configurations, floor plans, pricing, availability and payment options, visit the official project website.

Company: Sri Jagathswapna Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Infra Projects & Lifestyle Builders

Website: https://jagathswapnahyd.com/

Corporate Office: Facing National Highway, 163, Aushapur Main Rd, Aushapur, Ghatkesar, Telangana 501301

Contact Number: 08008000677

Site Address: Facing National Highway, 163, Aushapur Main Rd, Aushapur, Ghatkesar, Telangana 501301

City: Ghatkesar

State: Telangana

Postal Code: 501301

Country: India

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