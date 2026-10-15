Sri Jagdamba Pearls Brings Festive Cheer with ‘Shubh Utsav Dhamaka’ Campaign

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15: Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Gold & Diamonds has announced its Navratra and Diwali festive campaign, ‘Shubh Utsav Dhamaka – Blessings, Beauty & Brilliance’, running from 10 October to 10 November 2026. The campaign celebrates the spirit of prosperity, gifting and festive elegance, bringing together an assortment of pearl, gemstone, gold and diamond jewellery with exciting Scratch & Win rewards for customers.

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Jewellery holds a special place in India's festive traditions, symbolising prosperity, beauty and meaningful connections. Through this campaign, Sri Jagdamba Pearls aims to make festive shopping more engaging and rewarding, encouraging customers to celebrate special occasions and milestones with timeless jewellery.

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As part of the campaign, customers can participate in the Scratch & Win initiative, with featured rewards including a 10 gm 999 silver coin, a 0.5 gm 24kt gold coin or a pearl set. Customers also receive one additional scratch card for every extra ₹4,000 added to an eligible purchase, subject to a maximum of five scratch cards per bill/customer and applicable terms and conditions.

The campaign offers vary by location and jewellery category. At participating Hyderabad stores, the minimum bill value is ₹14,999 for pearl and stone jewellery and ₹75,000 for gold and diamond jewellery. At participating Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam (Vizag) stores, the minimum bill value is ₹8,999 for pearl and stone jewellery and ₹75,000 for gold and diamond jewellery. Gold and silver coin prizes are not applicable to purchases of gold and silver coins. All rewards are subject to campaign eligibility and terms and conditions.

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Commenting on the campaign, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Gold & Diamonds, said, “Festivals such as Navratra and Diwali hold a special place in our culture, bringing families together through traditions, celebrations and the exchange of meaningful gifts. Jewellery is an integral part of these occasions, symbolising prosperity, emotion and timeless value. Through our Shubh Utsav Dhamaka campaign, we aim to make festive shopping more engaging by bringing together our pearl, gemstone, gold and diamond collections with exciting Scratch & Win rewards. Our endeavour is to create a memorable shopping experience for our customers while continuing to be a part of their celebrations and cherished milestones.”

With Shubh Utsav Dhamaka, Sri Jagdamba Pearls combines traditional festive celebrations with an engaging retail experience, offering customers jewellery options for festive occasions, personal purchases and gifting. The campaign is available at participating stores and online, allowing customers to explore the collections through both in-store and digital channels.

Customers can visit participating Sri Jagdamba Pearls stores or explore the festive collections at www.jpearls.com. The campaign is valid from 10 October to 10 November 2026.

About Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Gold & Diamonds

Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Gold & Diamonds offers pearl, gemstone, gold and diamond jewellery for festive celebrations, gifting and special occasions. For more information, visit www.jpearls.com.

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All offers and rewards are subject to eligibility criteria and applicable terms and conditions.

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