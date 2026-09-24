Sri Jagdamba Pearls Expands South India Presence with New Store at Cochin International Airport

SMPL

Cochin (Keralam) [India], September 24: Sri Jagdamba Pearls, a heritage jewellery brand with a 100-year legacy, has expanded its presence in South India with the launch of a new store at Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Terminal 1.

Advertisement

Spanning 404 sq. ft., the store was inaugurated by Avanish Agarwal and Yash Agarwal, Managing Partners, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, in the presence of Shri Manu G. (Manu Gopalakrishna Pillai), Airport Director, CIAL, who attended the launch as Chief Guest.

Advertisement

The new store features more than 300 jewellery designs, including natural pearls, gemstones and 925 sterling silver jewellery. The collection spans everyday wear, gifting, bridal and occasion-led jewellery, reflecting the brand's focus on combining traditional pearl craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

With an existing presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Sri Jagdamba Pearls sees Kerala as an important market in its South India expansion strategy. The brand expects the expansion to contribute towards its projected 25% incremental revenue growth for the year.

Advertisement

Speaking on the expansion, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, “Cochin marks an important step in our expansion journey as we take our legacy of natural pearls and craftsmanship to newer markets. Consumers today are looking for authenticity and certified quality while also seeking designs that can become part of their everyday wardrobes.

Through this store, we are bringing together our traditional expertise with contemporary pearl, gemstone and sterling silver collections.”

The brand is also witnessing a shift in the way younger consumers engage with pearl jewellery, with pearls increasingly moving beyond traditional and occasion-led purchases towards everyday, corporate and contemporary styling.

Deepak Kumar, Head of Retail Expansion & Marketing, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, “Kerala has a strong jewellery culture and an appreciation for craftsmanship and natural gemstones. With the Cochin store, we aim to offer customers a curated assortment, personalised service and an elevated shopping experience backed by our 100-year legacy.”

The Cochin store opening is part of Sri Jagdamba Pearls' wider retail growth strategy, with the company planning to build a network of 20–25 stores across India over the next two to three years.

Sri Jagdamba Pearls specialises in natural pearls, gemstones and certified diamond jewellery across gold and silver. Managed by Avanish Agarwal and Yash Agarwal, the brand operates through an omnichannel model and has served more than one million customers across India and overseas.

Website: www.jpearls.com

Instagram: @jagdambapearlsstore

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)