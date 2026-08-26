Sri Jagdamba Pearls Invites Siblings to Create Their Own Rakhi This Festive Season

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: This Raksha Bandhan, Sri Jagdamba Pearls is stepping away from conventional festive retail with an initiative that puts creativity in the hands of customers. Under the campaign "Create, Don't Just Gift!", the brand is introducing a first-of-its-kind Rakhi DIY Experience, inviting brothers and sisters to come together and handcraft their own Rakhi using premium natural pearls and elegant beads.

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The experience, available across Sri Jagdamba Pearls' Hyderabad and Bengaluru stores on 27th and 28th August, transforms the jewellery retail space into something less transactional and more personal. Customers can walk in, sit down, and build a Rakhi from scratch, taking home not just a product but a memory tied directly to the occasion.

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Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, spoke about the thinking behind the initiative: "With 'Create, Don't Just Gift!', we wanted to move beyond conventional festive retail and create an experience where customers can participate, personalise and celebrate. Our philosophy has always been to combine the timeless beauty of natural pearls with innovation, authenticity and meaningful customer experiences."

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For those looking for a ready-made gifting option, the brand is simultaneously showcasing an exclusive collection of handcrafted Rakhis in Gold and Silver, each studded with natural pearls and gemstones. The collection is available across Sri Jagdamba Pearls' offline stores and on jpearls.com, offering a distinctive alternative to standard festive gifting.

Deepak Kumar, Marketing Head, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, added: "Jewellery retail has traditionally been about products and transactions. We wanted to make it about participation and memories. Raksha Bandhan is fundamentally about a relationship, and this initiative gives siblings an opportunity to create something together. When customers walk out with a Rakhi they have made themselves, they take away an experience and a memory, not just a product."

The DIY Rakhi initiative reflects the brand's broader effort to make jewellery retail more experiential and emotionally relevant, a direction Sri Jagdamba Pearls has been building toward across its customer programmes over the past year.

To explore the full festive collection and for more information, visit www.jpearls.com

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