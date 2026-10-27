Sri Jagdamba Pearls Strengthens Retail Footprint with New Store Launch at Inorbit Mall, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27: Sri Jagdamba Pearls, the Hyderabad-based heritage jewellery brand with a legacy dating back to 1924, has announced the launch of its new store at Inorbit Mall, Visakhapatnam. The opening further strengthens the brand’s presence in South India, adding Visakhapatnam to its growing retail network across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Cochin. The expansion reflects the brand’s focus on reaching new customers across key Southern markets while bringing its signature pearl jewellery and contemporary collections closer to consumers.

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Spread across 640 sq. ft., the new store was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Lalit Ojha, Centre Director, Inorbit Mall (India) Pvt. Ltd. Designed to offer an enhanced shopping experience, the outlet brings together the brand’s traditional craftsmanship and modern retail aesthetics.

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The store houses a wide selection of gold, diamond and pearl jewellery, including freshwater, South Sea, Tahitian and other rare pearls, catering to customers across mid-range and luxury segments. It also showcases Sri Jagdamba Pearls’ contemporary collections, including Ella, Eva and Ira, designed for younger consumers who prefer versatile jewellery that complements both everyday fashion and special occasions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, “The launch of our Visakhapatnam store is an important milestone in our journey of expanding Sri Jagdamba Pearls beyond Hyderabad and reaching customers across India. The encouraging response to our stores in Bengaluru has given us greater confidence to explore new markets. Today, pearl jewellery is moving beyond traditional occasions and becoming a part of everyday styling, particularly among younger consumers. We see this as an opportunity to introduce more customers to the beauty and versatility of pearls while continuing to uphold our century-old legacy of craftsmanship, quality and personalised service.”

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The expansion comes at a time when the pearl jewellery market is witnessing growing interest across the Asia-Pacific region. Industry estimates suggest that the regional market could grow from approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2025 to over USD 15.3 billion by 2032, with India and China expected to play an important role in driving demand. Changing consumer preferences, increasing interest in accessible luxury and the growing popularity of contemporary pearl designs are creating new opportunities for established jewellery brands.

Mr. Yash Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, highlighted the importance of creating meaningful connections with customers through personalised retail experiences and regionally relevant offerings. He emphasised that the brand's expansion strategy focuses on combining physical retail with digital engagement, ensuring a consistent and convenient shopping experience across channels.

Commenting on evolving jewellery preferences, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Head – Retail & Marketing, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, “Pearls have always held a special place in Indian jewellery, but the way customers wear them is changing. We are seeing growing interest in lightweight, contemporary designs that can be styled for work, casual outings and celebrations. With our Visakhapatnam store, we aim to offer customers a wide range of choices, from accessible freshwater pearl jewellery to premium South Sea and Tahitian pearls, while making the overall shopping experience more engaging and personalised.”

The Visakhapatnam store opening follows Sri Jagdamba Pearls’ recent launch at Cochin International Airport and reflects the brand’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in key markets across India. With over a century of expertise in pearl jewellery, Sri Jagdamba Pearls continues to build on its heritage while introducing modern designs and retail experiences that appeal to a new generation of jewellery enthusiasts.

About Sri Jagdamba Pearls

Established in 1924, Sri Jagdamba Pearls is a Hyderabad-based jewellery brand known for its legacy in pearl craftsmanship and jewellery retail. The brand offers a diverse portfolio of pearl, gold and diamond jewellery, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. With a focus on quality, authenticity and personalised customer experiences, Sri Jagdamba Pearls continues to expand its retail presence across India.

Website: www.jpearls.com

Instagram: @jagdambapearlsstore

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