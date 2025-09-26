NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hon'ble (Eng.) Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Energy, Government of Sri Lanka and Mr. Muaviyath Mohamed, Minister of State, Environment and Tourism, Maldives visited Jakson Group's state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida to witness its advanced capabilities and explore avenues for partnerships supporting clean-energy goals.

The delegation toured the fully automated production lines and was briefed on Jakson's latest photovoltaic technologies. The facility has an annual solar module manufacturing capacity of 1.2 GW, supplying TOPCon modules to leading renewable energy projects.

Discussions focused on potential collaboration across technology adoption, project execution, and supply-chain strengthening, including how such expertise could contribute to Sri Lanka's target of generating 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 as well as support the Maldives ambition to achieve carbon neutrality and advance long-term economic resilience.

"India is at the forefront of the global clean-energy transition, and witnessing manufacturing at this scale and sophistication is invaluable. We are impressed by the innovation and quality at Jakson. This visit is an important step toward leveraging partnerships to advance Sri Lanka's energy security and sustainability objectives," said Hon. (Eng.) Kumara Jayakody.

Mr. Muaviyath Mohamed commented, "The Maldives is committed to a green future, with renewable energy at the center of our sustainability journey. Jakson Group's innovation in renewable and alternate fuels is commendable and reflects the kind of responsible manufacturing that supports global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and safeguard the environment for future generations."

"It was an honour to host the Hon'ble Ministers and their delegations," said Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman, Jakson Group. "Our discussions reflect the shared vision of Sri Lanka, Maldives, and India for a sustainable and greener future. Jakson is committed to advancing reliable, high-quality solar solutions through technologies such as TOPCon and strategic backward integration. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, we remain dedicated to supporting the clean-energy transition in the region and building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships."

Jakson Group recently announced an investment of over ₹8,000 crore in a 6 GW integrated solar module, cell, and wafer manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, the largest solar manufacturing investment in the state. The project aligns with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision and is expected to significantly strengthen the domestic solar value chain.

About Jakson Group:

Established in the year 1947, the Jakson Group has evolved from specializing in Diesel Generator Manufacturing to becoming a multifaceted Energy Solutions provider. The company's prowess encompasses Distributed Energy, Solar Power, Eco-friendly Energy sources, Alternative Fuels, and high-tech Energy Storage Systems, as well as Renewable, Civil, and Infrastructure EPC services.

The Company has an extensive presence throughout India with 6 manufacturing facilities, 30+ Sales Offices, 12 international offices and a wide network of channel partners and dealers making it one of the top 10 energy companies in India. The company, with around 3500 employees, focuses on offering high-quality products and value-driven solutions. Drawing from extensive expertise in the energy industry, it serves more than 75,000 loyal customers.

