Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited IPO Currently Open - A Globally Diversified Commodity-Focused Business with Operations Across India, Morocco & Singapore

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited, a globally diversified, commodity-focused group engaged in the supply of critical minerals and the manufacturing of rice bran oil, with active operations spanning India, Morocco, and Singapore, has announced its plan to go public with an IPO on June 24, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 94.51 Crore.

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- Total Issue size: Up to 44,58,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each

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- Issue Size: ₹94.51 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

- Price Band:₹ 207 - ₹ 212 Per Equity Share

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- Lot Size:600 Equity Shares, Minimum 2 lots

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized towards prepayment or repayment of certain loans availed by the Company, funding the working capital requirements of the Company, and investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Geo Min Commodities Pte. Ltd., Singapore, for funding its working capital requirements. The issue will open for subscription on 24th June, 2026, and close on 29th June, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Mr.Venkata Sai Shiv Prasad Nuthalapati, Chairman & Managing Director of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited, expressed: "At Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited, our journey has been defined by a commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and prudent diversification. Over the years, we have successfully evolved from a regional edible oil manufacturer into a globally diversified commodities company with a growing presence across critical minerals and international markets.

The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in our growth trajectory and is expected to further strengthen our financial position, support working capital requirements, and enhance our ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities across our business verticals. As global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, driven by infrastructure development, industrialization, and energy transition initiatives, we believe our diversified business model, strategic sourcing capabilities, and international footprint position us favourably for sustained growth.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our supply chain, expanding our global market presence, enhancing operational efficiencies, and pursuing value-accretive growth opportunities. Supported by a strong foundation, experienced leadership, and a clear strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders and all stakeholders."

Mr. Narendra Bajaj, Horizon Management Private Limited, said"The global commodities sector is witnessing a period of sustained growth, supported by rising investments in infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, energy transition, and technology-driven industries. Critical minerals such as Barite, Fluorspar, and Copper have become increasingly important due to their wide-ranging applications across oil & gas, chemicals, renewable energy, power transmission, electronics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Demand for these commodities is expected to remain strong as governments and industries continue to invest in energy security, supply chain resilience, and industrial development. The edible oils sector is also benefiting from increasing consumer awareness, evolving dietary preferences, and growing demand for healthier alternatives, creating significant opportunities across the value chain.

In this evolving landscape, companies with diversified operations, strong sourcing networks, established customer relationships, and access to international markets are well-positioned to benefit from these favorable industry trends. The continued expansion of these sectors is expected to support long-term growth opportunities and strengthen the competitive position of well-established industry participants."

About The Company

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited, incorporated in 1990, is a globally diversified, commodity-focused group engaged in the supply of critical minerals and the manufacturing of rice bran oil, with active operations spanning India, Morocco, and Singapore.

The Company manufactures rice bran oil through the extraction of crude oil from rice bran, followed by refining processes to meet desired purity and quality standards. Its mineral portfolio comprises Barite, Fluorspar, and Copper Cathode critical inputs for industries spanning energy, chemicals, infrastructure, and electronics. Notably, the Company holds mining licenses for commercial exploitation of its barite mine and copper mine, both located in Morocco, the world's third-largest barite producerunderscoring its strategic mineral.

In FY25, the Company achieved a Total Income of ₹ 26,664.76Lakhs, EBITDA of

₹ 1,645.88Lakhs, & PAT of ₹ 982.18 Lakhs.

In Dec'25, the Company achieved a Total Income of ₹ 24,967.32 Lakhs, EBITDA of

₹ 2,614.74 Lakhs, & PAT of ₹ 1,775.75 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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