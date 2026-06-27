Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Certified as first Comprehensive Chest Pain Center in Tamil Nadu

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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving heart and brain health for all, as first Comprehensive Chest Pain Center in Tamil Nadu. This prestigious certification signifies the hospital's role as a critical component in the nation's healthcare system, helping bridge gaps that delay heart attack patients from receiving timely access to appropriate, life-saving treatment.

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The certification was officially announced and unveiled today during a press meet organized by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. The event was led by Dr. Sundar Ramakrishnan, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and was attended by Shri. C. V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; Shri. D. Maheshkumar, Chief Administrative Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; and Dr. S. Rajagopal, Medical Director, Dr. S. Alagappan, Medical Superintendent, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, along with senior consultants and specialists from the Department of Cardiology. The experts highlighted the significance of this international certification and reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to delivering world-class cardiac care.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Tamil Nadu, accounting for approximately 36% of all deaths among people aged 30 to 69 years. Furthermore, the most recent available data indicates a 12.5% year-on-year increase in heart attack-related deaths. The growing burden of cardiovascular disease and its associated disability underscores the importance of continually improving the treatment of ST-elevation myocardial infarction (Heart Attack) - the most severe type of heart attack.

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The American Heart Association's Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification recognizes hospitals that meet or exceed rigorous quality standards in the treatment of patients experiencing Heart Attack. This certification is awarded to healthcare institutions that demonstrate excellence in promptly diagnosing heart attacks and delivering advanced treatment.

A Comprehensive Chest Pain Center is equipped with the expertise, infrastructure, and advanced technology required to provide rapid intervention for Heart Attack patients, including Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - a life-saving mechanical procedure used to restore blood flow to the heart. Certified centers must also demonstrate an organizational commitment to evidence-based protocols, continuous quality improvement, and coordinated care for patients presenting with chest pain.

"Worldwide, heart disease remains the leading cause of death - when someone suffers a heart attack, time is critical," said., Incoming Co-Chair persons of the American Heart Association's International Committee. "Hospitals and health care providers need to be prepared to coordinate care quickly and efficiently. We developed the Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification to help hospitals create an integrated and collaborative approach to cardiovascular care, improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease, and provide certified care to patients with Heart Attack and Non- Heart Attack."

The American Heart Association's goal through this certification initiative is to significantly reduce cardiac deaths by increasing public awareness of heart attack symptoms, encouraging timely medical intervention, reducing delays in receiving life-saving treatment, and improving the accuracy and effectiveness of care.

Dr. Sundar Ramakrishnan, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, said, "This certification is a significant milestone in the continued growth of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and a proud achievement for our Department of Cardiology. It reflects our commitment to building a healthcare ecosystem that combines advanced technology, clinical excellence, and international quality standards. Our focus remains on ensuring that every patient receives timely, evidence-based cardiac care of the highest standard."

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