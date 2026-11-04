Sri Ramana Enterprises Becomes a Trusted Name for LEXAN Polycarbonate Sheet

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4: If you've walked past a large construction site or a greenhouse anywhere in South India recently, chances are the roofing overhead came from Sri Ramana Enterprises. The Chennai-based company has been supplying LEXAN™ Polycarbonate Sheet for close to two decades now, and over that time it's quietly become one of the names builders and farmers in the region actually trust, with stock points in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag.

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It started small. Back in 2006, Sri Ramana Enterprises was just a wholesale trading business, nothing more. The company has obviously grown since, but what hasn't changed is the basic approach: get material that's actually genuine, keep enough of it on hand where people need it, and don't cut corners just to save a rupee. Ask around, and you'll notice people don't say "polycarbonate sheet," they say LEXAN. That's the difference two decades of not cutting corners makes.

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Why Lexan Polycarbonate Sheet is the Answer

Glass has an obvious problem; it cracks. Acrylic is better on that front, but it yellows and scratches faster than most people realise until they've lived with it for a year or two. Polycarbonate was made to solve both of those headaches, and the LEXAN Polycarbonate Sheet specifically holds its clarity even after years of sun and rain beating down on it. It's also a fraction of the weight of glass, which nobody thinks about until they're the one paying the installation labour.

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That's really the whole reason LEXAN™ polycarbonate sheet ends up in so many unrelated industries. An architect might specify it for a curved roof or a skylight. A farmer might use the same base material for a greenhouse roof three states away. Somewhere else it's on a car headlight or an aircraft panel because nothing survives an impact test quite like it does. Not many materials can pull off that kind of range.

One Sheet Doesn't Fit Every Job, so Sri Ramana Enterprises Stocks Several.

There isn't just one type of LEXAN polycarbonate sheet sitting in Sri Ramana's warehouses. Corrugated sheets go toward greenhouses and industrial roofs. Embossed sheets are for anyone who wants soft, diffused light rather than a clear view straight through. Multiwall sheets get picked when insulation is the priority over anything else, and compact sheets are for glazing or signage work where clarity matters more than everything else.

Every one of these is rated to hold up between roughly minus 40°C and 120°C, and the UV protection is baked into the sheet itself, not sprayed on afterwards as an afterthought. This actually matters a lot for greenhouse growers in particular. Condensation buildup inside a poorly ventilated greenhouse can quietly ruin a whole season's crop, so a few of the LEXAN™ variants come with a drip-control coating built in specifically to stop that from happening.

Why the manufacturer relationship matters more than it sounds

Here's the thing about polycarbonate sheeting: there's a lot of it in the market that isn't quite what it claims to be. Sri Ramana works directly with the manufacturers behind LEXAN™, so what customers get is the genuine sheet, not a lookalike sold under the same name. Combine that with five stocking locations across South India and most projects aren't stuck waiting weeks for the right profile to show up.

Looking forward

Construction and farming across the region are both moving toward materials that last longer and don't need replacing every few years, which plays right into what LEXAN™ already does well. Sri Ramana Enterprises hasn't really changed its playbook in eighteen years: back a material that solves a real problem, keep it in stock, let word of mouth do the rest. So far, it's worked.

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