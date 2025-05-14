SRIF HR Summit 2025 - From Strategy to Synergy

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: The SRF Staffing and Recruitment Industry Federation (SRIF), in collaboration with Title partner Apna Jobs, supporting Partners - ATS Partner - Jobitus ATS , Staffing Partner - Talisman HR Solutions Pvt Ltd successfully hosted the SRIF HR Summit 2025 at Taj Vivanta, Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2025. The event brought together over 150+ professionals from across India including Delhi, Gujarat, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai for an immersive day of insights, dialogue, and collaboration.

The summit united HR leaders and CXOs from the staffing and recruitment industry, along with professionals from around the country, to explore the latest trends and best practices shaping the industry. Attendees engaged in insightful discussions on The Future Workforce Equation: Strategy - Skills - Synergy, the growing power of employer branding in attracting top talent, and the evolving role of workplace culture versus contractual obligations. The event also spotlighted how Apna is revolutionizing high-volume hiring through AI-driven platforms, offering faster, scalable, and recruiter-friendly solutions.

Setting the Stage: Culture, Community & Collaboration

The summit began with a networking breakfast and a lamp-lighting ceremony, setting a positive tone for a day of engaging discussions and valuable insights for staffing and recruitment professionals.

Keynote Speaker Sessions: Power-Packed Insights from Industry Stalwarts

The summit featured influential voices from across the HR and business landscape:

* Harjeet Khanduja, Sr. VP - HR at Reliance Jio, delivered a thought-provoking keynote on "The Future Workforce Equation: Strategy - Skills - Synergy." He emphasized aligning organizational goals with evolving workforce capabilities and fostering synergy

* Thomas Lagashu, Sr. Director at Apna, offered insights on "The Future of Hiring - Smarter, Faster, Built for Recruiters." He discussed how Apna is reshaping high-volume hiring through AI-driven platforms, enabling faster, scalable, and recruiter-friendly solutions.

* Sarang Brahme, Sr. Brand Strategist at GoDaddy, addressed "The Power of Employer Branding to Attract Talent." He highlighted the importance of brand storytelling and authenticity in building a strong employer identity in today's competitive job market.

High-Impact Panel Discussion: Culture Over Contracts

A key highlight of the summit was the panel discussion on "Culture Over Contracts - Why Culture & Brand Matter More Than Ever." The conversation was skillfully moderated by Ms. Nidhi Mer, HR Director - APAC, Septodont. The esteemed panelists included:

* Gauri Das - Sr. VP - HR, India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited

* Ankita Rudra - HR & L&D Specialist, Tata Tele Business Services

* Dr. Brillian S. K. - Chief People Officer, TimesPro

They discussed how, while contracts set work terms, culture drives performance, retention, and growth. Trust, purpose, and flexibility were highlighted as key drivers, with the panel echoing: "Dil ka rishta culture se banta hai, na ki contract se."

About SRIF: Empowering Voices, Fostering Growth

The SRF Staffing and Recruitment Industry Federation (SRIF) is a Section 8 non-profit organization founded by Ms. Sarla Sharma and Ms. Dipanwita Chattopadhyay. SRIF empowers professionals and businesses in the staffing and recruitment sector by uniting a fragmented industry through advocacy, collaboration, and professional development. As the industry's collective voice, SRIF promotes progressive policies, drives sustainable growth, elevates standards, and provides vital resources to ensure long-term success.

Spotlight on Event Title Partner - Apna

Apna is India's largest platform for early talent, helping 6 Cr.+ job seekers across 900+ cities discover roles, upskill, and connect with employers. It powers the ambitions of India's rising workforce, from campus to young graduates.

For enterprises, Apna offers AI-driven hiring solutions that scale recruitment - faster, smarter, and with precision. Whether hiring 50 or 5,000, Apna simplifies high-volume hiring and delivers ready talent from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Spotlight on Event Staffing Partner - Talisman HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Talisman HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., founded by Mr. Bazyan Mistry, served as the official Staffing Partner for the summit. With over 22 years of experience, Talisman provides staffing and payroll solutions to 75+ clients across 23 states, managing over 10,000 employees. Their services include recruitment, HR outsourcing, payroll processing, labor compliance, vendor payment management, and training. Backed by a 40+ member in-house women-led team, Talisman stands out for its personalized and inclusive approach to HR services. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in Vasai, Goa, and Hyderabad, underscoring its national footprint.

Spotlight on Event ATS Partner - Jobitus

Jobitus, the summit's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Partner, showcased how technology can transform the hiring lifecycle. Jobitus offers end-to-end recruitment workflow automation -- from job posting and screening to candidate onboarding.

Its intuitive dashboards, data-driven insights, and automation tools help recruitment firms streamline processes, reduce time-to-hire, and enhance candidate engagement. Jobitus' participation reinforced the critical role of tech-driven hiring solutions in today's dynamic recruitment space.

Conclusion: A Landmark Event for the Industry

The SRIF HR Summit 2025 was a landmark event that went beyond being just an industry gathering. It provided valuable insights from key leaders, delved into future workforce strategies, and highlighted the importance of culture and innovation, paving the way for transformation within the industry.

To explore SRIF's work visit: www.srif.org.in

