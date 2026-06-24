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New Delhi [India], June 24: Srijan Realty, a vanguard of premium sustainable real estate in Eastern India, has officially launched a historic structural transformation across its key development pipeline, institutionalizing an Inclusive Design Initiative to establish true barrier-free living. Moving decisively past accessibility as an isolated regulatory checkbox, the company is systematically embedding inclusive design principles directly into the foundational architectural blueprints of its multi-asset portfolio.

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This comprehensive design transformation is being deployed concurrently across landmark Residential Projects including Palladina, The Royal Ganges, Primus Ganges, Optima, and Spacia as well as premier Commercial Projects & Office Spaces, notably *Intellia -The Central Business Park and LOGOS*. By implementing this framework across diverse asset typologies, Srijan Realty secures its position as the definitive first-mover reshaping macro-development paradigms in the region.

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DESIGNING FOR THE 26%: REDEFINING MULTI-GENERATIONAL REAL ESTATE

A grandmother wheeling a trolley bag to the lift. A toddler taking her first unsteady steps across the lobby. A young executive on crutches after a weekend football injury. A new mother pushing a pram out for the evening's first walk. None of them think of themselves as needing "special" design--they simply expect their home to work for them. Srijan Realty believes that expectation should be the baseline, not the exception.

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Conventional urban architecture has long treated disability and restricted physical agility through a lens of segregation or afterthought. However, regional data and demographic insights underscore that over 26% of India's population requires or directly benefits from inclusive design elements. Srijan Realty's structural mandate addresses this substantial demographic reality by prioritizing multi-generational comfort:

The Silver Population: Providing friction-free environments for the elderly, where 1 in 6 Indians are now over the age of 60.

Differently Abled Citizens: Protecting the personal autonomy of over 2.68 crore persons nationwide with physical or sensory limitations.

Dynamic Lifecycle Requirements: Mitigating systemic daily hazards for expectant mothers, families navigating strollers, and individuals managing temporary medical recovery or injuries.

ENGINEERING AUTONOMY: THE UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL BLUEPRINT

Executed in strict alignment with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016 and advanced IGBC Green Homes frameworks, Srijan Realty's portfolio-wide integration details an uncompromising series of technical modifications:

Pedestrian & Ground-Level Fluidity: All public corridors and standard pathways are expanded to a minimum clear width of 1500 mm finished with firm, non-slip materials, ensuring wheelchair users can pass seamlessly. Level transitions are completely optimized to provide continuous step-free site access.

Advanced Compliance Ramps: Mandatory infrastructure where level transitions exceed 12 mm, strictly mapped to a 1:12 maximum slope configuration. Ramps integrate steady intermediate landings at every 9-meter run and dual-height protective handrails at 760 mm and 900 mm.

Dignified Entrances & Circulation: Doorways and major building entries maintain a minimum clear opening width of 900 mm, paired with a threshold drop ceiling of <= 12 mm and a generous 1500 mm turning radius for untroubled physical rotation.

Empathetic Lift Engineering: Elevators deployed within multi-level complexes over 13 meters tall are outfitted with tactile Braille panel controls, intuitive voice-guided floor announcers, wide 900 mm doors, and expanded cabin footprints of 1100 mm x 2000 mm.

Self-Sufficient Bathroom Adaptations: Common and targeted spatial envelopes feature an expanded minimum clear area of 2200 mm x 1700 mm, incorporating sliding or outward-swing doors, heavy-duty load-bearing grab bars near basins and water closets, and emergency pull-string communication alarms.

Proximity Vehicle Integration: Oversized accessibility parking bays measuring 3900 mm x 5400 mm are designated closest to elevator banks and lobby thresholds at a standard ratio of 1 slot per 250 units. Contrast warning signage is clearly painted on surfaces and overhead at a standard line-of-sight height of

2.1 meters.

"An environment should never dictate an individual's level of independence. At Srijan Realty, we believe true real estate leadership is judged by the dignity and quality of life it enables closer to street level. By engineering inclusive design elements directly into our master plans from day one, we are eliminating the physical barriers that separate families and neighbors. We are constructing homes where grandparents, children, and differently-abled individuals don't just live; they belong with absolute pride and autonomy. -- Keshav Agarwal, Associate Director - Srijan Realty

"Universal architectural logic is not merely a philanthropic initiative; it represents future-proofed, smart business economics that enhances baseline asset performance. By getting structural specifications right during the initial excavation phases, we systematically mitigate long-term restructuring or post-construction modification overheads. This serves as an immediate layer of regulatory insulation against tightening urban compliance mandates. Ultimately, real estate data confirms that properties delivering optimized wellness layouts and robust inclusive assets command accelerated transaction velocity, higher tenant retention, and a permanent valuation premium." -- Karan Agarwal, Associate Director - Srijan Realty

COMMUNITIES WHERE EVERYONE BELONGS

Beyond individual apartments, Srijan Realty extends this thinking to its larger community planning -- clubhouses, gardens and amenity zones designed to draw residents of every age into shared, easy interaction rather than segregating "senior corners" from "children's play areas." The intent is social as much as structural: a development where grandparents, parents and children naturally cross paths in the same well-designed spaces, building the kind of intergenerational neighbourliness that modern cities are quietly losing.

For Srijan Realty, inclusive design is ultimately an extension of its founding promise of "Building Tomorrows"

-- homes engineered not just for how families live now, but for how they will live, grow and change in the decades ahead. In a country redefining what family, ageing and urban living look like, Srijan Realty is betting that the developers who design for everyone today will be the ones families trust for generations to come.

ABOUT SRIJAN REALTY

Srijan Realty is one of Eastern India's premier, fastest-growing diversified real estate conglomerates, with a wide footprint spanning master-planned residential environments, tech-forward business parks, commercial plazas, and mixed-use urban centers. Celebrated for its sustainable building methods and customer-centric milestones, the group counts multiple landmark complexes under its development portfolio, combining forward-looking design integrity with structural sustainability to cultivate smarter, more equitable urban communities.

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