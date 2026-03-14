Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • The project features 160 lifestyle apartments set amidst coconut groves with panoramic Western Ghats views near Pollachi, starting from Rs. 37 lakh • Mid-Launch offer with free registration, between March 13 and 15th 2026 Aalam Stepstone Senior Heaven Promoters Pvt. Ltd. one of South India’s most trusted retirement community developers, announced the launch of ‘Srinivasa Palms’, the country’s first 3-in-1 luxury senior living apartment community, at a special event held from March 13 to 15 at Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore. The luxury senior living homes start from Rs. 37 lakh.

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Spread across 1.18 acres in the serene surroundings of Pollachi near Coimbatore, the project features 160 lifestyle senior living apartments set amidst lush coconut groves with majestic views of the Western Ghats. The aesthetically designed homes, with elegant finishes and premium amenities, redefine retirement living by seamlessly integrating luxury lifestyle, assisted senior care, and community living within a single residential ecosystem. The project offers seniors a safe, tranquil, comfortable, and vibrant environment, enabling them to enjoy their golden years with dignity, independence, and peace of mind.

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Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Managing Director Motish Kumar said, “Having spent over 22 years in the real estate sector, I firmly believe that our elders should never have to compromise on their comfort, dignity, or quality of life. This belief inspired us to create affordable retirement villas and apartment communities that offer peaceful, healthy, and secure living amidst natural greenery. Srinivasa Palms Phase 2 reflects our continued commitment to this thoughtful vision, not just to build homes, but to create a supportive community where seniors can live with happiness, security, and good health, all at affordable costs. We encourage active and joyful living through community events, fitness, yoga, and recreational activities, supported by nutritious meals planned with dieticians, 24/7 paramedical care, regular doctor visits, emergency response systems, and trusted hospital tie-ups.” Dignitaries who graced the launch event included Dr. Thirumathi. G. Meenalochini, DGO, Chennai, Thirumathi Uma Basker, Environmentalist, Thiru. M. Muthukumaraswamy, Retd. Indian OverSeas Bank and Thiru. Arivoli R. Muthusamy, Chairman- Venkateswara Coconut Producers Company among others.

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Mid-Launch Offer for Srinivasa Palms Phase 2 Stepstone Aalam Senior Living, whose projects in Chennai and Pollachi have been successfully operational for over a decade, continues to redefine comfortable and secure living for seniors. Its villas and apartments are thoughtfully designed and equipped with vital monitoring systems and fall-detection technology, ensuring enhanced safety and peace of mind for elderly residents, one of the key highlights of these communities.

Building on this success, Phase 2 of the Srinivasa Palms project in Pollachi, near Coimbatore is now being introduced in a grand manner. To mark the occasion, Stepstone is hosting a Mid-Launch Special Offer Event on March 13, 14, and 15 at Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore.

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During the three-day event, the promoters and experts from Stepstone will personally meet prospective buyers, answer their queries, and provide detailed guidance about the project and the concept of senior living. As part of the launch celebration, Stepstone is offering free registration for bookings made during these three days.

The luxury senior living residences start from Rs. 37 lakh, with 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK apartments currently available for sale. Interested buyers and investors are invited to visit the venue between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM on March 13, 14, and 15 to explore the project and interact directly with the promoters.

About Step Stone Stepsstone is a leading real estate company in South India that was established in the year 2004. Stepsstone is spearheaded by its Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Motish Kumar. The portfolio of property by Stepsstone includes residential apartments, villas, duplex houses, bungalows and more. The company has successfully delivered 40 projects till date and these collectively cover 2, 55, 000 sq ft of built-up area. Maintaining quality is the major USP of the company and it is known for its emphasis on aesthetic appeal. The company also prides itself on its long-standing customer relationships. Customer commitment is taken seriously at the company along with trust, integrity, professionalism, reliability and mutual respect. The company is known for its thrust on design excellence, innovation, functionality and satisfaction.

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