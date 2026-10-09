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Home / Business / Srinivasan Gopalan’s The Legend of Garuda: The Lost Elixir Blends Ancient Mythology with Modern Espionage

Srinivasan Gopalan’s The Legend of Garuda: The Lost Elixir Blends Ancient Mythology with Modern Espionage

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ANI
Updated At : 04:11 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: An elusive elixir. An ancient coin minting machine. A modern-day terror outfit. In the second novel of the Tarkshya series, a year 500 old tale collides with a modern-day quest in a race against time.

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The novel follows a 500-year-old story of a young and wanderlust Princess Indumati, who decides to enter an enemy kingdom by stealth only to face consequences that may lead to the loss of her life.

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In the modern-day version, Tanya, a courageous descendant of the same ancient dynasty, undertakes a life altering journey to the Himalayas to stop treacherous and power-hungry outfit from taking control of the world. Hidden enemies will however try and eliminate her in her quest.

The action spans Bombay, Nepal, The Himalayas, Romania, London, Arabian Sea and Medieval Central India. Readers will be exposed to the game of Pallanguzhi, a scientifically executed murder, and a most unexpected romantic encounter.

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About the Author

Srinivasan Gopalan is a Computer Science Engineer by training and an investment and finance professional.

His latest book, The Legend of Garuda: The Lost Elixir is the second book in the fantasy-adventure Tarkshya series, carrying forward the saga with a gripping blend of fantasy, science fiction, adventure and mystery.

Srinivasan is also a practitioner of Vedic astrology and has authored books on the same subject which were well received. He holds an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management.

Series Information

The Legend of Garuda: The Lost Elixir is the second installment of the Tarkshya series.

Availability

The Legend of Garuda: The Lost Elixir is available now in paperback and digital editions from major retailers and online platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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