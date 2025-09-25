SRIVARU Motors Unveils Next-Gen Electric Two-Wheelers: The Alive Scooter Series and PRANA Class Motorcycle

COIMBATORE, India, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRIVARU Motors (SVM), a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions, proudly announced the launch of its latest electric vehicle lineup with the Alive scooter series and the PRANA Class motorcycle. The launch marks a major milestone in India's transition to clean and intelligent mobility, backed by SVM's state-of-the-art manufacturing and in-house innovation.

Built in India, for India — Powered by Innovation

Located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the SVM factory spans over 22,200 sq. ft. and stands as one of India's most advanced EV production hubs. Equipped with automated production lines, robotic frame welding stations, and a dedicated R&D center, SVM brings global standards of quality, precision, and safety to Indian riders.

The factory also houses a battery pack manufacturing unit capable of producing advanced lithium ferrum phosphate batteries using laser welded future-ready format packs, and an in-house metal fabrication facility with a capacity of 72,000 frames annually. With certifications from ARAI, ICAT, ISO 9001, and AIS 156 compliance, SRIVARU Motors ensures that every vehicle meets the highest benchmarks for safety, performance, and reliability.

Introducing Alive — The Smart, Stylish, and Sustainable Scooter

Designed to cater to diverse rider needs, the Alive scooter series is launched in three distinct variants:

• Alive Lite – The Everyday Essential: Lightweight, easy-to-ride, and budget-friendly, perfect for students and first-time riders. With Alive Lite, your battery is covered for life. Ride worry-free with our Lifetime Battery Warranty.

• Alive Plus – The Perfect Balance: Enhanced range, speed, comfort & designed for daily commuters.

• Alive Elite – The Premium Experience: Longest range of 155 km*, fast charging, GPS, concierge support, wide tyres, and advanced anti-theft features for the premium urban rider.

Alive pricing starts from just ₹74,900, making it one of the most accessible and feature-rich electric scooters in India.

All three variants come equipped with LiFePO4 batteries, CBS disc brakes, IP67 battery and motor systems, regenerative braking, reverse assist, and smart digital displays.

PRANA Class — India's Family Electric Motorcycle

Expanding its iconic PRANA lineup, SRIVARU Motors introduced the PRANA Class, a family-focused electric motorcycle built for comfort, safety, and savings. With an upright seating posture, spacious design for two, and multiple ride modes, PRANA Class is tailored for commuting, errands, and family rides alike.

Key highlights include:

• 3.5 kWh LiFePO4 battery with 170 km range

• Powerful 4000W motor with 50Nm torque

• LED-CAN digital display with app connectivity

• Disc brakes, wide Tyres, dual suspension, and side-stand safety sensor

PRANA Class pricing starts from ₹1,44,900, making it a premium yet family-friendly EV choice.

The PRANA Class is fully ICAT-certified, ensuring it meets all road-safety and regulatory standards in India.

SRIVARU Motors brings you a complete ecosystem for EV personal commute — from high-performance sports bikes to family-oriented rides and everyday scooters. Whether it's speed, comfort, or convenience, SRIVARU offer a full spectrum of EVs designed for every lifestyle.

SRIVARU collaborating with multiple dealer prospects to establish a robust network for quick market rollout. Customers can book online effortlessly, with deliveries managed via our dealer partners.

Commercial-Ready EVs with Tailored Support

All newly launched vehicles from SRIVARU Motors — Alive Lite, Alive Plus, Alive Elite, and PRANA Class — are fully commercial-ready products. Beyond personal mobility, these EVs are engineered to serve business and institutional needs, with the flexibility to be customized for commercial applications such as last-mile delivery, ride-sharing, and fleet operations.

To ensure long-term value, SRIVARU Motors provides dedicated commercial support and service packages, including:

• Custom configurations based on business requirements

• Extended service plans and priority maintenance

• Fleet management integration with app-based diagnostics

• On-ground technical assistance for uptime assurance

By combining reliability, scalability, and after-sales support, SRIVARU Motors empowers enterprises to adopt clean mobility solutions confidently and cost-effectively.

Bookings & Delivery Timeline

Bookings for Alive Lite, Alive Plus, Alive Elite, and the PRANA Class motorcycle are now open nationwide.

Deliveries will commence from Pongal 2026, aligning with India's festive season to mark the beginning of a new electric journey for thousands of riders.

Driving the Future of Electric Mobility

Speaking at the launch, the SVM leadership team emphasized the company's mission: "At SRIVARU Motors, we believe in building vehicles that are not only high-performing but also sustainable, affordable, and trusted by Indian families. With Alive and PRANA Class, we're bringing electric mobility to everyone — from students to daily commuters to families."

Bookings Open Nationwide

Bookings for Alive Lite, Alive Plus, Alive Elite, and the PRANA Class motorcycle are now officially open across India.

For more information, visit www.srivarumotors.com/alive & www.srivarumotors.com/class

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781950/SVM_Alive_Elite.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781949/SRIVARU_Motors_SVM_Logo.jpg

