SRK Family launches Kriam Pharma, pledges accessible healthcare for all

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) Family, a leader in the natural diamond industry, has taken a significant step into healthcare and holistic well-being with the launch of Kriam Pharma. The inauguration ceremony, held in Surat today under the theme "Aarogyam: A new flight towards health and healing", marked the official unveiling of this new venture.

SRK Family seeks to carry forward its legacy of trust and responsibility to deliver quality healthcare through medicines that are accessible to all. For over six decades, SRK Group has been synonymous with transparency and integrity in the natural diamond sector, and Kriam Pharma aims to bring the same values into the world of medicine.

The launch event was graced by dignitaries including Surat Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani, SRK Founder and Chairman Govindbhai Dholakia, Dr Vijay Agarwal, President, Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO), Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), Mathurbhai Savani, Chairman of Kiran Hospital, Arnav Kapoor, Deputy Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia of Hari Krishna Exports, and several leaders from the healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Tej Dholakia, Founder of Kriam Pharma, said, "Healthcare is a necessity for everyone, yet access to quality medicines at affordable prices remains a challenge. With Kriam Pharma, we aim to bridge this gap by delivering high-quality medicines while building trust between providers and patients. This is not merely a business journey, but a journey of service. We will ensure quality medicines at fair prices, initially reaching 20,000 towns and villages."

Kriam Pharma will focus on categories such as anti-diabetic, cardiac care, gastrointestinal, pain management, dermatological, vitamins and minerals, and anti-infectives, covering both immediate and long-term healthcare needs. In a highly fragmented market, the company will deliver reliability, while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani congratulated SRK Family on the venture and expressed hope that with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Kriam Pharma would supply its medicines even to South Africa. He said that the company would initially focus on Gujarat and Maharashtra, adopting a direct-to-chemist distribution model for efficiency and trust.

CAHO President Dr. Vijay Agarwal said that even though remarkable progress has been made in medicine over the last 100 years, trust deficit remains. He stressed the importance of accessible and affordable care and wished success to Kriam Pharma in bridging gaps with quality medicines.

Kriam Pharma aims to supply medicines across every city, town, and village in India by 2030, while creating more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs. The company is also exploring exports to emerging markets with high demand for dependable and high-quality medicines.

AHPI Director General Dr. Giridhar Gyani said that 30% of the hospital expenditure is on medicines, which highlights the need for affordable, accessible, and quality medicines.

Kriam Pharma is currently sourcing its products from leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) and plans to set up in-house manufacturing in the second phase.

Reaffirming the company's mission, Tej Dholakia added, "Our mission is rooted in a simple belief that medicine is not a privilege, it is a basic right. Every product, every partnership, and every decision we make reflects our commitment to quality and integrity.

Shreyans Dholakia, Brand Custodian of SRK Exports, said, "With 60 years of excellence in natural diamonds, we are now committed to serving the nation in healthcare. Healthcare is a key focus area of the country."

Arnav Kapoor gave an introduction about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its activities, while Mathurbhai Savani of Saurashtra Jaldhara Trust, emphasised the importance of affordable medicines and lauded Kriam Pharma for charting a new path for healthcare access.

Govindbhai Dholakia, Founder- Chairman Emeritus of SRK Group, said, "A company may be precious, but it must also be valuable. With Kriam Pharma, let us ensure that we uphold values alongside value, making this venture truly meaningful."

