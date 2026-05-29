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New Delhi [India], May 29: Marking a monumental achievement in the nation's infrastructure and construction sector, SRM Contractors Limited was proudly crowned the EPC Contractor of the Year at the highly anticipated Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, a premier business recognition organisation, the Most Prestigious Industry Awards was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, gathering India's most influential corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries under one roof. Watch the Award Video Here! The glittering evening was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and renowned Actor, who attended as the Chief Guest to felicitate the outstanding achievers. Her presence added a profound layer of prestige and glamour, shining a well-deserved spotlight on trailblazing organisations like SRM Contractors Limited that have significantly contributed to India's infrastructural and economic growth.

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Standing out among a highly competitive pool of industry stalwarts, SRM Contractors Limited was announced as the winner to thunderous applause, with Managing Director Mr. Puneet Pal Singh proudly stepping onto the stage to receive the honour on behalf of the company. Over the past two decades, SRM Contractors Limited has firmly established itself as a leading engineering and construction company with a growing presence. The organisation specialises in the development of roads, bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation, and miscellaneous civil infrastructure projects across India. Operating seamlessly as an EPC contractor, item-rate contractor, and subcontractor, they boast a particularly strong presence in the challenging mountain terrains of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Successfully executing heavy civil works between tunnels in extreme temperatures ranging from 45°C to -30°C, their unrivalled workmanship ensures reliability in the harshest climates. Driven by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, rigorous quality control systems, environmental sensitivity, and an operational agility built on resilience and innovation, they are uniquely positioned to contribute meaningfully to India's dynamic infrastructure landscape.

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Upon being honoured as the EPC Contractor of the Year, Mr. Puneet Pal Singh expressed his deep gratitude and shared an inspiring vision for the company's future. "Receiving this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a true testament to the unwavering dedication, resilience, and hard work of our entire team," he stated. "Working in some of the most demanding geographical and climatic conditions in India requires not just technical expertise, but a profound commitment to national progress. This award validates our core philosophy of delivering personalised, high-quality solutions, whether we are leveraging our in-depth knowledge of tunnel engineering or executing intricate slope stabilisation projects. It is an incredibly proud moment for SRM Contractors Limited, and it motivates our professional and qualified team to continue pushing the boundaries of civil engineering. We remain steadfast in our mission to build robust infrastructure that stands the test of time."

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The monumental success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further highlights the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose commitment to celebrating corporate excellence has made these awards a highly sought-after milestone in the business world. Over the years, Brand Empower's award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous legacy, having been graced earlier with celebrities like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The grand success of this year's event was made possible through the robust support of its esteemed partners. The event was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's digital reach was expanded by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the dedicated community efforts of CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Industry networking was facilitated by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being was promoted by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and digital commerce initiatives were supported by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

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