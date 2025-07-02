SRM Institute of Science and Technology Tiruchirappalli and Dassault Systemes Signs MoU to Advance Engineering Education, Innovation and Research

NewsVoir

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)/ Delhi-NCR [India], July 2: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchirappalli (SRMIST Trichy), one of the leading engineering institutions in India and Dassault Systemes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster a collaborative ecosystem that promotes engineering innovation, skill development, startup incubation, and local research. This collaboration aims to leverage Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and technology expertise to equip students, faculty, and early-stage entrepreneurs with industry-relevant digital skills and applications.

The MoU focuses on facilitating the creation of an industry-ready, skilled workforce by integrating advanced design and engineering applications into academic and training programs, equipping students with relevant digital competencies. In addition, it supports the incubation of student- and faculty-led startups that are working on the development of innovative products and processes, thereby contributing to India's growing engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

The initiative will drive R&D within the institute, focusing on the design of local technologies, systems and equipment in alignment with India's long-term goals of innovation and self-reliance. Another objective is to promote research and development initiatives that focus on the local design of technologies, systems and equipment, aligning with the country's long-term innovation and self-reliance goals.

Dr. Shivakumar R., Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Chennai Ramapuram and Tiruchirappalli, said "At SRMIST Tiruchirappalli, we are committed to nurturing a generation of innovators who are equipped not just with academic knowledge but with the application and mindset to solve real-world challenges. This collaboration with Dassault Systemes opens new avenues for our students and faculty to engage with advanced digital technologies, pursue cutting-edge research, and build impactful startups. It marks a significant step forward in aligning education with the needs of tomorrow's industries."

"Our collaboration with SRMIST Tiruchirappalli reflects a shared vision to empower young minds with digital design applications and industry-relevant insights, enabling them to drive innovation from the classroom to the marketplace. Through this MoU, we aim to provide access to advanced digital technology platforms, fostering research and supporting startups at every stage from idea to execution," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

