SRM Students & Alumni Set World Record

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: SRM Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM), part of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, recently celebrated its Alumni Day with a remarkable achievement. As part of the event, students and alumni successfully created a world record for preparing the highest number of vegan burgers.

A total of 3,688 vegan burgers were prepared in just 1.55 seconds, earning a place in the Triumph World Records on 1st March 2025. This initiative showcased the culinary expertise of over 350 students and alumni, who meticulously crafted healthy Millet Vegan Burgers using freshly prepared burger buns and vegan patties.

In alignment with the 'No Food Waste' concept, all the assembled burgers were distributed to needy individuals on the same day.

The Alumni Day gathering saw the participation of over 100 alumni, who fondly reminisced about their time at the institution and shared their experiences with current students.

The event's Chief Guest, Chef Y. B. Mathur, Senior Executive Chef at ITC Hotels, graced the occasion, celebrating the spirit of innovation and community service.

Also present were SRMIST's Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Director (IHM) Dr. D. Antony Ashok Kumar, Vice Principal (IHM) Ms. J. Lalitha Shri.

This milestone marks yet another proud moment for SRM Institute of Hotel Management, reinforcing its commitment to culinary excellence and social responsibility.

