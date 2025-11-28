DT
Home / Business / SRM University-AP Partners with South Korean Startup Callus Company to Launch Global Internship SPRINT Program

SRM University-AP Partners with South Korean Startup Callus Company to Launch Global Internship SPRINT Program

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 28: SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Callus Company, a fast-growing South Korean HR and EdTech firm, to introduce its flagship SPRINT Program -a global internship - to-hire - exclusively for SRM-AP students.

The MoU was signed by Mr Suk Ho (Juno) Yu, CEO, Callus Company, and Dr R Prem Kumar, Registrar, SRM University-AP. The two-year agreement aims to enhance student employability by providing access to international internship opportunities, global workplace exposure, and potential transition into paid positions.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in South Korea, Callus Company connects early-career global talent with companies worldwide through structured internship placements and remote hiring solutions. The company is rapidly expanding in India and Asia, with plans to build a 100,000-candidate talent pool by 2026.

Under this collaboration, Callus Company will introduce SRM-AP students to its patented Sprint Program matching system, which connects university talent with global companies based on skills and career aspirations.

Key features include the Circulation of international internship opportunities to SRM-AP students, Screening, shortlisting, and interview coordination with global companies. A two-month Extended Assessment Period, where selected students intern and may subsequently receive paid offers based on performance, Priority access for SRM-AP to exclusive internship projects.

This MoU marks a significant step toward expanding global career opportunities for SRM- AP students, aligning with the university's vision of fostering international exposure and industry readiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

