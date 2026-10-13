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Home / Business / SRM University–AP Professor Anil K. Suresh Elected as a Fellow of Royal Society of Biology, UK

SRM University–AP Professor Anil K. Suresh Elected as a Fellow of Royal Society of Biology, UK

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ANI
Updated At : 06:46 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13: Prof. Anil K. Suresh, Professor and Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at SRM University–AP, Amaravati, has been admitted as a  Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), United Kingdom , following a resolution of the Society’s Council. The prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in his academic career and acknowledges his professional contributions and sustained engagement in the biological sciences.

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The Royal Society of Biology (RSB) is a leading professional body in the United Kingdom representing the biological sciences. It promotes excellence in biological research, education, and professional practice, bringing together scientists, educators, institutions, and organisations across diverse areas of biology. Fellowship recognises established professionals who have demonstrated expertise, achievement, and sustained commitment to the discipline.

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With this distinction, Prof. Suresh is entitled to use the postnominal letters  FRSB  after his name, reflecting his professional standing and recognition within the wider biological sciences community.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Prof. Suresh acknowledged the support of the President and university leadership of SRM University-AP, along with his colleagues, PhD scholars, students, collaborators, and mentors, who have contributed to his academic and research journey. He also expressed appreciation to the university for fostering an environment that encourages research excellence, innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and scientific advancement.

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Prof. Suresh’s research interests span nanobiotechnology, sustainable nanomaterials, biomedical applications of nanotechnology, environmental remediation, and the development of innovative materials from biological waste. His work focuses on addressing scientific and societal challenges through interdisciplinary research and sustainable technological approaches.

The fellowship adds to his academic accomplishments and reinforces his commitment to advancing biological sciences through research, teaching, mentorship, and scientific collaboration. The recognition is also a proud moment for SRM University-AP, highlighting its continued engagement with the international scientific community.

Prof. Suresh looks forward to further strengthening the university’s research ecosystem, fostering collaborations, mentoring young researchers, and contributing to the advancement of interdisciplinary nano-bio interface sciences at national and international levels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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