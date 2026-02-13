DT
SRM University-AP to Confer Honoris Causa to Dr Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman at Special Convocation, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to Attend

SRM University-AP to Confer Honoris Causa to Dr Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman at Special Convocation, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to Attend

ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13: SRM University-AP will hold a Special Convocation on February 14, 2026, to recognise and honour Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO with the prestigious Honoris Causa degree. The university will honour Dr Kamat for his outstanding contributions to India's self-reliance and technological strength in defence systems.

The Special Convocation will be graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of India, as the Chief Guest. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister will deliver the convocation address at the ceremony.

Founder Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar Members of Governing Body, Board of Management and Academic and Research Council will also attend the convocation ceremony where 7 Ph.D. scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP remarked that the Special Convocation is a celebration of excellence, leadership, and the enduring power of knowledge to transform society.

SRM University-AP is all set to host the grand occasion in the presence of its Deans, Directors, Faculty, Scholars and Staff. The special convocation at SRM AP marks an occasion to celebrate the academic excellence of the research scholars and celebrate and honour the contributions of the distinguished guests.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

