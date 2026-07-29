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New Delhi [India], July 29: In a major advancement for critical care services in North India, SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareilly has introduced the region's first ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) facility between Delhi and Lucknow, bringing one of modern medicine's most advanced life-support technologies within reach of patients across Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring regions.

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For critically ill patients, every minute can make the difference between life and death. When conventional ventilator support is no longer sufficient, ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) serves as an artificial heart and lung system, temporarily taking over the function of these organs while allowing them time to recover or supporting patients until transplantation. By introducing this advanced technology in Bareilly, SRMS IMS aims to spare families from travelling hundreds of kilometres in search of advanced critical care during medical emergencies.

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The ECMO facility offers advanced life support for patients with:

* Severe respiratory failure, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia

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* Severe poisoning and toxic chemical ingestion, including pesticides (Celphos) and other life-threatening substances

* Life-threatening cardiac emergencies, including sudden heart failure and cardiac arrest

* Pre-transplant support, helping stabilize patients before or during organ transplantation

Commenting on the launch, Dr Lalit Singh, Professor & Head, Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, SRMS IMS (Bareilly) said, "A medical emergency is stressful enough. The last thing any family should worry about is travelling to another city in search of advanced treatment. With ECMO, we can now offer hope and survival closer to home when conventional treatment is no longer enough. ECMO functions as an artificial heart and lung system, temporarily supporting patients whose organs are no longer able to function adequately, and who have exhausted conventional treatment options, buying precious time for the vital organs to heal, recover or await for transplantation, and giving critically ill patients a greater chance of survival. This milestone reflects the vision of Shri Dev Murti, Chairman, SRMS Trust, and Aditya Murti, Director Administration, to bring world-class healthcare closer to our region and community."

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tcOxdC5hglQ

Bridging a longstanding gap in healthcare infrastructure, the introduction of ECMO at SRMS IMS has indeed expanded access to one of the most advanced forms of life support available today, giving critically ill patients a renewed chance at recovery. This milestone also strengthens its portfolio of advanced tertiary care services while reaffirming its commitment to making cutting-edge healthcare accessible closer to home.

However, ECMO launch adds to a series of recent milestones for SRMS IMS, a constituent of Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Trust, which has earned multiple national recognitions in 2026 for excellence in medical education, clinical excellence and advanced patient care.

The institution has been ranked11th by The Outlook (among Top Private Medical Colleges in India); 38th by India Today (Best Medical College of India-Govt. & Private); and 4th, 23rd & 40th by The Week (as Top Private Medical Colleges in North Zone, Top Private Medical Colleges in India and Top Medical Colleges in India-Govt. & Private, respectively). SRMS Hospital has also been recognized among Top leading hospitals in 2026 and ranked 2nd Best Multi-Speciality Hospital in UP (other than NCR). It has also bagged All-India ranks 14th, 17th & 21st as Best Orthopedic Hospital, Best Oncology Hospital and Best Cardiology Hospital each, by The Outlook.

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