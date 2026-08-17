SRV Media Wins Mandate for Digital & Social Media Marketing for National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)

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Pune/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: SRV Media Private Limited, a Pune-headquartered, AI-enabled digital marketing consultancy, has won the 2026 mandate for Digital & Social Media Marketing Activities for the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an autonomous public trust established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), following a competitive tender process.

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The mandate, awarded for this year, strengthens SRV Media's expertise in the securities and financial education space, adding to a client portfolio that already spans BFSI, Education, Lifestyle, and Corporate sectors. Under the engagement, the agency will manage NISM's social media presence, online reputation management (ORM), and end-to-end digital marketing, supported by an in-house creative team handling all associated content, design, and campaign requirements.

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As part of the scope, SRV Media will be responsible for strengthening NISM's digital footprint across key platforms, driving structured audience engagement, and safeguarding the institute's online reputation through proactive monitoring and response frameworks. The agency's creative wing will support the mandate with content, design, and campaign assets tailored to NISM's positioning as India's premier institute for securities market education, certification, and research.

Founded in 2011, SRV Media has grown into a 360-degree digital marketing consultancy with over 15 years of experience, having delivered 2,000+ projects for 300+ brands and managed more than ₹400 crore in cumulative media budgets. The agency operates from five cities across India: Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad, along with an international office in Dubai, and holds ISO certification and Google Premier Partner status, placing it among a small percentage of agencies in India with that designation. Its service offering spans digital marketing, performance marketing, SEO, social media marketing, branding, content marketing, web development, public relations, and video production, across sectors including education, fintech, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, FMCG, media & entertainment, and e-commerce.

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The NISM mandate adds to SRV Media's growing footprint in the institutional and education space, reflecting the agency's experience in managing large-scale, reputation-sensitive digital mandates for public and academic institutions. Across its mandates, SRV Media applies an AI-first approach, embedding AI tools and custom agents across research, planning, creative, media, and analytics with Human-in-the-loop checkpoints to drive faster execution and more precise outcomes for clients.

NISM was established by SEBI in 2006 to enhance the quality of securities markets through education, certification, and research, and continues to play a central role in capacity-building for market participants, regulators, and investors across India.

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