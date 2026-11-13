SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop Presents Showstoppers 2026, Its Biggest Beauty Sale ft. Radhika Madan

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: SSBeauty, the premium beauty destination from Shoppers Stop, announces Showstoppers 2026, its biggest beauty sale of the year, live from November 11 to November 30, 2026, across SSBeauty stores, Shoppers Stop stores and shoppersstop.com. Bringing together over 200 premium beauty brands, the sale offers beauty enthusiasts an opportunity to discover their favourite brands, explore new launches and indulge in the world of beauty, with exciting offers and special brand-led benefits across categories.

Now in its fifth year, Showstoppers returns bigger and better, bringing together an expansive portfolio of international and Indian beauty brands across fragrance, makeup, skincare and haircare. From iconic luxury fragrances and cult-favourite makeup to skincare essentials and everyday beauty must-haves, the sale offers something for every beauty enthusiast. With exciting offers & gifts on 200+ brands like YSL, Lancome and M.A.C, Showstoppers makes discovering and indulging in premium beauty even more rewarding.

Actor Radhika Madan fronts this year’s campaign, bringing her distinctive style, contemporary glamour and confident individuality to the forefront. Known for her versatility and effortless approach to style, Radhika embodies the campaign’s belief that beauty is deeply personal. Whether it is experimenting with a new makeup look, discovering a signature fragrance or finding products that become part of an everyday routine, Showstoppers encourages consumers to explore their preferences and express their individuality through beauty.

Advertisement

At its heart, Showstoppers is about bringing together discovery, aspiration and value in one destination. By combining an extensive portfolio of premium beauty brands with exciting sale benefits, SSBeauty aims to create an engaging experience for consumers at every stage of their beauty journey. Available across stores and online, the campaign reinforces SSBeauty’s commitment to making premium beauty more accessible while celebrating the many ways in which beauty inspires confidence and self-expression.

Commenting on Showstoppers 2026, Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and CEO, Shoppers Stop, said: “Showstoppers is a defining moment in SSBeauty’s beauty calendar and reflects our commitment to bringing the world of premium beauty closer to our consumers. With over 200 premium brands coming together for this edition, we are creating a destination that brings together discovery, aspiration and choice, complemented by exciting offers and exclusive freebies. Radhika Madan’s association brings a contemporary perspective to Showstoppers, reflecting its celebration of individuality, personal expression and the diverse ways in which beauty inspires confidence. Through Showstoppers, we continue to strengthen SSBeauty’s position as a destination for discerning beauty enthusiasts seeking a considered and elevated beauty experience.”

Speaking about her association with Showstoppers 2026, Radhika Madan said: “I’m happy to be partnering with SSBeauty for Showstoppers. For me, beauty is a way to experiment, express myself and feel good from within, and it could be as simple as trying a new lipstick, discovering a fragrance or finding a product that becomes a part of my everyday routine. What makes Showstoppers special is that there’s so much to explore, with an incredible range of beauty brands all in one place, and if you prefer shopping from home, you can also find your favourite beauty products on shoppersstop.com or the Shoppers Stop app. I’m truly excited for everyone to discover something they love this season!”

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)