SSBF Admissions Now Open Through SNAP 2026: A Gateway to Specialised Banking & Finance Careers

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened applications for its M.B.A. programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. SSBF offers three programmes for the 2026-2028 cohort -- the M.B.A. (Banking & Finance), and Dual Degrees with Aston University (UK) and Macquarie University (Australia) -- all admitted through a single SNAP application.

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Candidates can register at www.snaptest.org up to 25th November 2026 (Wednesday). SNAP 2026 will be held on 13th December 2026 (Sunday), 19th December 2026 (Saturday) and 26th December 2026 (Saturday), with results declared on 12th January 2027 (Tuesday). Candidates may attempt up to three tests, with the highest score counted. The test is a 60-minute CBT held across 79 cities, with 25 per cent negative marking. Fees are ₹2,550 per test plus ₹1,000 per programme applied to (taxes extra).

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The M.B.A. (Banking & Finance) requires a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for SC/ST candidates) and a valid SNAP score, with an intake of 150. The dual-degree programmes require a minimum of 65 per cent aggregate at the SIU stage, alongside partner-university criteria. All three programmes follow SNAP, then Group Exercise and Personal Interaction, with final selection based on a composite score out of 100 (SNAP 50, GE 10, PI 40).

The M.B.A. is a two-year residential programme at SSBF's Lavale, Pune campus, with an indicative total fee of approximately ₹21,86,900 for 2026-27. The Aston University dual degree costs approximately ₹17,19,400 (Year 1) plus £23,500 (Year 2 UK tuition); the Macquarie dual degree costs approximately ₹17,19,400 (Year 1) plus A$45,100 (Year 2 Australia tuition).

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SSBF, established in 2010, is UGC and AICTE-approved with an 'A' grade NAAC accreditation. Per its Placement Report for the 2024-26 batch, SSBF achieved 100 per cent placement for eligible students, a highest CTC of ₹24 LPA, an average CTC of ₹10.25 LPA, and over 100 recruiters, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., IndusInd Bank, PwC, Infosys, Protiviti, Deserv, Accenture, Northstar, Tresvista and Wipro. Roles offered included Operations Analyst, Management Trainee, GF & BM Analyst and Wealth Manager, among others.

SSBF's curriculum spans Banking, Finance, FinTech, Risk Management, Credit Management, Audit and Compliance, Financial Analytics, AI for Banking and Finance, and Machine Learning, and with Bloomberg-enabled learning, and certifications through partnerships with AAFM, CFP (FPSB Board India), NISM, CFA, NSE Academy, CMT and CRISIL.

Speaking on the opening of admissions, Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, said, "SNAP 2026 opens the door for aspirants ready to build a career in Banking, Finance and FinTech. Our placement outcomes for 2024-26 reflect the strength of that foundation, and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort."

The Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), offers a flagship two-year M.B.A. (Banking & Finance) along with international dual-degree pathways with Aston University (UK) and Macquarie University (Australia).

To apply for M.B.A. Programme and learn more, visit

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) and www.ssbf.edu.in

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