SSBF announces Final Application Window for MBA in Banking and Finance by 14th January, 2026

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, invites final applications for its flagship MBA in Banking and Finance programme for the academic year 2026-27. The last date to register and complete programme payment for SSBF is January 14, 2026 (Wednesday).

Established with the vision of nurturing socially conscious, professionally competent, and industry-ready banking and finance leaders, SSBF has been at the forefront of specialised management education for over a decade. The MBA in Banking and Finance is designed to equip students with in-depth domain knowledge, analytical capabilities, and leadership skills essential for success in the evolving Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The two-year full-time MBA programme integrates banking operations, investment management, risk analytics, financial technology, audit and compliance, and sustainable finance, enabling students to build a comprehensive understanding of modern financial systems. The curriculum blends theoretical learning with practical exposure through live projects, internships, financial market simulations, and fintech labs. Students gain hands-on experience using industry-relevant tools, including Bloomberg Terminal, R, Python, SPSS, and Advanced Excel.

SSBF's strong industry collaborations with CMT Association, AAFM India, LIBF, NSE Academy,, and CRISIL provide students access to globally recognised certifications in Wealth Management, Financial Planning, and Credit & Risk Analytics, ensuring graduates meet global standards of financial excellence.

Admission Timeline - MBA (Banking & Finance) 2026-27

- Registration / Payment Closes: January 14, 2026 (Wednesday)

- Declaration of Shortlisting for GE-PI: January 21, 2026 (Wednesday)

- Group Exercise (GE) & Personal Interaction (PI):

- February 05, 06, 07, 2026 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

- February 12, 13, 14, 15, 2026 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

- Declaration of First Merit List: March 02, 2026 (Monday)

- Programme Commencement: June 01, 2026 (Monday)

The admission process includes Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interaction (PI) for shortlisted candidates, designed to assess candidates' analytical thinking, communication skills, leadership potential, and domain aptitude.

"At SSBF, our mission is to develop professionals who can navigate the complexities of global finance with analytical rigour, ethical responsibility, and leadership vision," said Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance.

The placement season for the MBA (Banking & Finance) batch of 2023-25 recorded 100% placements for eligible students, reaffirming SSBF's strong corporate connections and academic excellence. The highest package offered stood at INR 21.42 LPA, with an average CTC of INR 11 LPA. Leading recruiters included JP Morgan, KPMG, CRISIL, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance, Anand Rathi, Infosys, Nuvama Wealth, and BNY Mellon.

SSBF's commitment to industry-aligned education and holistic development has earned it multiple recognitions, including 74th rank in Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools 2024, 7th rank in CSR's Top B-Schools of Super Excellence, and a AAA+ rating by Careers360 (2025).

At SSBF, learning extends beyond the classroom through seminars, fintech hackathons, guest lectures, leadership workshops, and research projects, preparing students to become adaptable, ethical, and future-ready leaders in global finance.

To register for Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) and its MBA programme, www.ssbf.edu.in

