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Home / Business / SSBF celebrates 16th Foundation Day with Leadership Talks on India's Financial Ecosystem

SSBF celebrates 16th Foundation Day with Leadership Talks on India's Financial Ecosystem

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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SMPL

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), Pune, celebrated its 16th Foundation Day on August 18, 2026, at the SIU Auditorium, Lavale, Pune. Mr. Partha Sarathi Sengupta, CEO, Systematix Private Wealth was the Chief Guest and Mr. Mukesh Jain, Vice-President and CTO, Capgemini was the Guest of Honour for the event, which was attended by faculty staff and students of SSBF.

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Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF delivered the welcome address. Mr. Sengupta addressed the students on "Timeless Reflections for a 30-Year Career," while Mr. Jain spoke on "Reimagining Financial Services through Agentic AI."

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Using stories from Ramayana, Mahabharata and history, Mr. Sengupta shared lessons for a successful career. He also shared insights on the concepts of the "fairness shock" and the "fork", career milestones and their impact on investment planning, and encouraged students to find their Ikigai.

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Mr. Jain highlighted the importance of being observant and understanding how innovation takes place. He encouraged students to look beyond automation and understand the evolution of AI in financial services.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer round, where students actively engaged with the speakers and had their queries addressed on various aspects of careers, finance, technology and the evolving financial ecosystem. The SSBF Foundation Day celebrations marked a day of learning and meaningful dialogue on the future of India's financial ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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