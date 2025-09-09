SSBF Hosts ETHICON 2025, Spotlighting Ethics and Trust as the Cornerstones of BFSI Growth

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) successfully organised its flagship annual conclave, ETHICON 2025, on 22nd August 2025. This year's theme, "Trust as Capital, Ethics at Core - The BFSI Imperative," brought together industry stalwarts and thought leaders for an insightful discussion on the indispensable role of ethics in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by an inaugural address from Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, who underscored the need for ethics to remain central in an era of rapid financial innovation and digital transformation. Dr. Parashar highlighted that while technological progress is accelerating, it is the principles of integrity and accountability that anchor sustainable growth.

A unique highlight of this year's conclave was the introduction of "Ethowl," the official mascot of ETHICON. Symbolised by an owl--universally associated with wisdom and integrity--Ethowl embodies the event's values of trust, responsibility, and ethical foresight. Serving as a reminder that ethics must guide every decision, the mascot was well received by participants as a symbol of the conference's vision.

"Ethics and trust must be deeply embedded in organisational strategies to build long-term credibility with stakeholders. In today's volatile environment, institutions that uphold ethical practices not only earn greater investor confidence and customer loyalty but also achieve resilience against uncertainty," said Mr. Amit Vadera, Managing Director, Protiviti, during his Keynote Address.

An engaging panel discussion was held featuring Mr. Amit Vadera, Managing Director, Protiviti; Mr. Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director, PwC; Ms. Mauli Agarwal, Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, AXIO; Mr. Suresh Gurumurthy, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer, Interise; and Mr. Sameer Jadhav, Senior Compliance Officer APAC, Google. Together, they shared thought-provoking insights on the evolving ethical landscape of the BFSI sector, offering diverse perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of embedding trust and ethics at the core of financial services.

The panel explored pressing themes shaping the BFSI sector. Discussions centered on data privacy and compliance in light of the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law, the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in risk management and compliance, and the significance of empathy and emotional intelligence in driving fair, transparent, and customer-centric decision-making. Panelists further stressed the importance of cultivating integrity, adaptability, and ethical judgment in young professionals entering the financial services industry.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Jayashree Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor, SSBF, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of industry experts, faculty, student volunteers, and participants for making the event impactful.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students actively engaged with the panelists, gaining valuable insights into how trust, technology, and ethics converge to shape the future of financial services. With an audience of over 200 participants, ETHICON 2025 succeeded in creating a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing and thought leadership.

