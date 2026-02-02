SSKL, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited Wins AI-Led Retail Intelligence Award at Times of India AI Quotient Awards 2026

SSKL CEO Mr. Bharadwaj Rachamadugu with the “AI-Led Retail Intelligence Award” Hyderabad, September 2026: Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited (SSKL), one of South India’s prominent organised ethnic and fashion retail groups, has achieved a significant national milestone by becoming the first retail group to receive an award in the AI category at the Times of India – AI Quotient Summit & Awards 2026.

SSKL CEO Mr. Bharadwaj Rachamadugu received the prestigious “AI-Led Retail Intelligence Award” at the ceremony held at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, on September 10, 2026. The AI Quotient Awards recognise organisations that are moving beyond AI experimentation to create meaningful and scalable business impact.

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AI powering smarter retail SSKL was recognised for its approach to integrating Artificial Intelligence and data intelligence across its retail ecosystem. The company is leveraging AI across areas including store-level monitoring, staff productivity, business performance, customer and sales analytics, operational intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

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By connecting data from different aspects of its operations, SSKL is creating a more intelligent and responsive retail environment, enabling management teams to identify patterns, improve efficiency and make faster, informed decisions.

Founded in 2005, SSKL has evolved from its flagship brand Kalamandir into a diversified retail group comprising Kalamandir, Brand Mandir, Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, KLM Fashion Mall, Valli Silks, Desi Sitara and Rasamayi Jewellery, with a strong presence across South India.

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Building the future of retail AI forms part of SSKL’s broader technology transformation journey. The company plans to further explore AI across customer intelligence, inventory and merchandise planning, demand forecasting, operational efficiency, personalised experiences and predictive business insights.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bharadwaj Rachamadugu, CEO, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited, said: “For us, Artificial Intelligence is not just about technology; it is about creating better intelligence across the organisation and using that intelligence to make better decisions. This recognition encourages us to explore newer possibilities and build a more agile, intelligent and future-ready retail organisation.” The recognition marks an important milestone in SSKL’s evolution from a traditional textile retailer to a modern, technology-enabled and insight-led retail organisation, with AI, data and human expertise working together to shape the future of retail.

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