SSVM Institutions Concludes 5th Edition of Transforming India Conclave 2026, Inspiring Students to ‘Flex Their Future’ Through Courage, Curiosity and Possibility

Theme: Flex Your Future Coimbatore, September 8, 2026 – What does it mean to truly be ready for the future? At SSVM Institutions, the answer unfolded not through a single lecture, but through three days of experiences, conversations and encounters that encouraged students to challenge themselves, discover their strengths and imagine what they could become.

SSVM Institutions successfully concluded the 5th edition of its flagship Transforming India Conclave 2026, held from August 31 to September 2 at SSVM World School, Coimbatore. A key highlight of the 2026 edition was the significant surge in student participation, with thousands of students coming together across the three-day conclave. The programme explored the theme ‘Flex Your Future’ through sport, space, health, wellness, entrepreneurship, performing arts, traditional practices and student innovation.

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More than a conventional conclave, the experience encouraged students to understand that the future is not something they simply step into, but something they shape through their choices, courage, curiosity and willingness to keep learning.

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Day 1: Experiencing Resilience Before Talking About It The Conclave opened with an experience rather than a speech. The Student First Obstacle Course Experience challenged students to climb, balance, stretch, hold on, stumble and start again—turning the opening day into a lesson in resilience, courage and self-belief.

The activity was flagged off by Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, alongside Mr. S. Mohandoss, Trustee, SSVM Institutions; Ms. Srisha Mohandoss, Director, SSVM Institutions and Co-Founder, Ruh Continuum School & Ruh Early Years; and Mr. Nitin Jey, Director, SSVM Institutions and Director, Ruh Continuum School & Ruh Early Years. The leadership team also participated alongside the students, making the experience a shared one.

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Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, said: “Children need to experience what it means to push themselves beyond their limits. Being mentally fit is as important as being physically fit. Today, they experienced what it feels like to struggle, get tired, receive encouragement and still keep going. When children learn to overcome challenges today, they will know how to face the challenges that life brings tomorrow. That is the idea behind this year’s Transforming India Conclave.” The obstacle course soon became more than a physical challenge as students cheered one another through difficult moments and celebrated every finish. Teachers too participated, reinforcing SSVM’s belief that resilience and wellbeing are values that must be experienced across generations.

Ms. Srisha Mohandoss, Director, SSVM Institutions and Co-Founder, Ruh Continuum School & Ruh Early Years, said: “Flex Your Future has started today—not just as a theme, but as an experience. For this generation, being future-ready is not only about what you know or what you achieve. It is about knowing yourself, understanding your strengths, staying strong when things get difficult and having the courage to keep going. Today gave our students a chance to discover that strength within themselves.” Day 2: Learning from Champions, Creators and Changemakers The second day brought students face-to-face with accomplished personalities from sport, space, performing arts and entrepreneurship, each offering a different perspective on excellence, discipline and possibility.

Air Commodore Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Astronaut-Designate, Gaganyaan Mission, Indian Air Force, spoke candidly about self-doubt and failure. His message encouraged students not to remain consumed by questions of whether they were good enough, but to calmly return to the drawing board, understand what went wrong and identify what could be improved. The larger lesson was clear: even after our best performances, there is always room to grow.

For Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Gold Medallist, excellence was not a moment—it was something patiently built. Reflecting on his childhood fascination with assembling model cars and aeroplanes, he drew a parallel with sport, where talent, balance, stability, mind and heart must come together. After two decades in shooting, his powerful takeaway was that a great shot is built, not simply fired. He also urged students to let go of FOMO and recognise that they are already complete, with everything else in life being a bonus.

The day also featured Rukmini Vijayakumar, Bharatnatyam Dancer, Choreographer & Artistic Director, who brought together performance and conversation around creativity and expression, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, Indian Cricketer & Captain of Chennai Super Kings, shared perspectives from his journey in sport, leadership and achievement.

For Sameeha, a Class 11 student from SSVM Institutions, the interactions offered more than inspiration. Hearing speakers share their real-life journeys helped her understand that success comes through passion, discipline and perseverance. She left with “new thoughts and possibilities” for her own future—capturing the spirit of a Conclave that encouraged students not merely to listen, but to see themselves differently.

The day also celebrated young innovators through the Studentpreneur Awards – External, with Advik Iyer of Scottish High International, Gurugram, winning first place for AIDE – Assistive Innovation for Disabled & Elderly, followed by SmartGuard and Bite & Go.

The Conclave also featured both the SSVM Edition and external institution categories for the Studentpreneur Awards and the Inspirational Guru Awards, recognising student innovation and educators who inspire young minds. The cash prizes for the Studentpreneur Awards remained the same across the internal SSVM Edition and external institution categories.

Day 3: Building the Future by Building Yourself The final day turned the focus inward, exploring health, wellness, entrepreneurship, movement and personal growth.

Dr. Pal Manickam, Gastroenterologist, Gut Health Expert and Founder, NewME, introduced students to the Enteric Nervous System, gut microbiome and gut-brain connection, encouraging them to recognise how everyday choices influence wellbeing.

The conversation then moved to entrepreneurship through Mr. Sarvesh Shashi, entrepreneur, wellness advocate and founder of SARVA, who encouraged students to see entrepreneurship as a mindset—one rooted in identifying opportunities, understanding problems and creating meaningful solutions.

The afternoon brought a different understanding of strength through Gurukkal S Mahesh and The Warrior Within, encouraging students to look beyond physical ability and explore focus, discipline, resilience and composure. Experiences such as The Power of Pilates and The Art of Movement further expanded the day’s focus on physical expression and wellbeing.

The Studentpreneur Awards – SSVM Edition celebrated student teams that transformed ideas into solutions. Team Re:Zero from Reeds World School won the First Prize of ₹1 lakh, followed by Team Cred X with ₹75,000 and Team Maatram with ₹50,000.

The Conclave concluded with an SSVM Student Alumni Panel, giving students a glimpse into the diverse journeys that can begin in school and evolve far beyond the classroom.

A Future Without a Fixed Mould Across three days, the Conclave brought together sport, space, health, wellness, entrepreneurship, traditional practices, movement, performing arts and student innovation. Together, these experiences reinforced one central idea: building the future begins with building oneself.

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, said: “The Transforming India Conclave is ultimately about helping our students discover what is possible for them. Every session gives them a different lens—whether it is understanding their health, exploring an entrepreneurial idea, discovering the discipline behind physical practice or listening to someone who has walked a different path. What stays with us is not just what a speaker says on stage, but the questions it creates in a young mind. Through ‘Flex Your Future’, we want our students to understand that their future does not have to fit into a fixed mould. They can learn, adapt, explore and have the courage to create a path of their own.” From an obstacle course to conversations with champions, from wellness and movement to student innovation, Transforming India Conclave 2026 made “Flex Your Future” more than a theme—it made it an invitation to students to remain curious, resilient, adaptable and open to possibility.

About SSVM Institutions Founded in 1998, SSVM Institutions has grown from a single play school into an educational group with 20 campuses, guided by a vision of creating future-ready individuals through academic excellence, experiential learning, innovation, leadership, sports and holistic development.

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