SSVM to host Transforming India Conclave 2026

Coimbatore, August 17, 2026: Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions is all set to host the 5th edition of its 3-day Transforming India Conclave from September 1 – 3, 2026 at the SSVM World School in Coimbatore. The conclave builds on four years of creating platforms where young voices, ideas and achievements take centre stage.

Advertisement

The conclave comes at a particularly significant moment as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day this year. As the nation looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, the conclave provides a meaningful platform to reflect on how education, innovation, leadership and human potential can shape India’s future. With ‘Flex Your Future’ as the theme this year, the conclave places young people at the heart of this transformation, with a view to encouraging them to be adaptable, resilient and ready to turn possibility into action. This theme shifts the conversation from performance to the foundation behind it, bringing together physical fitness, mental resilience, emotional balance and nutrition as essential building blocks for success.

Advertisement

Commenting on the upcoming conclave, Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions said, “The 3-day SSVM Transforming India Conclave will witness the synergy of ideas, the power of education, and the smartest and the youngest generation who can transform India. This conclave presents a great opportunity to honour the brilliance and dedication of the students and teachers. It brings together the brightest minds, innovative ideas, and captivating experiments under one roof. The conclave aims to create an environment that encourages creativity and innovation in the hearts of students.” The 3-day conclave will comprise thought-provoking workshops, award ceremonies and captivating entertainment acts scheduled throughout the 3-day event, covering a wide range of domains and spectrums. Amidst a multitude of opportunities and an array of scheduled events, there are two prominent awards designed to honour deserving talents and recognise their potential.

Advertisement

For students, there’s the Studentpreneur Awards 2026, an initiative that encourages students to think and act like entrepreneurs early. It gives them a platform to showcase ideas they are actively working on and motivates them to take action instead of just thinking. The goal is to build confidence, real-world skills, and a mindset of creating and solving problems from a young age.

With a firm belief that while students are the future, educators are the force shaping that future, the Inspirational Guru Awards 2026 will honour educators who go beyond just teaching subjects, and instead shape mindsets, character and confidence.

Advertisement

A key attraction this year will be the Outdoor Obstacle Course Experience, which has been designed as an immersive, high-energy platform that brings together movement, fitness, teamwork, resilience and fun. Moving beyond the traditional idea of competitive sport, the experience will allow students to step out of their comfort zones and navigate a specially curated obstacle course featuring a series of physical and mental challenges. Each obstacle will encourage participants to climb, crawl, balance, jump, push, pull and overcome, making fitness an engaging and memorable experience.

“A truly future-ready generation is not defined only by what it knows, but by how well it lives. Health is the foundation on which every dream, ambition and achievement is built. With ‘Flex Your Future’ as our theme for this year’s conclave, we wish to instil an understanding among the young generation that physical fitness, mental resilience, emotional wellbeing and mindful nutrition are not separate priorities, but the very strength that enables them to embrace every opportunity the future offers. When we invest in healthier minds and stronger bodies today, we are empowering a healthier and a more resilient India tomorrow,” adds Ms. Srisha Mohandoss, Director, SSVM Institutions.

This year’s conclave features a remarkable line up of renowned personalities from diverse fields who will be sharing their respective subject knowledge and expertise. These include Mr. Abhinav Bindra (Olympic Gold Medallist), Gurukkal Dr. S. Mahesh (Warrior Monk & fifth-generation Kalaripayattu master), Air Commodore Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair (Astronaut-Designate, Gaganyaan Mission, Indian Air Force), Dr. Pal Manickam (Gastroenterologist), Ms. Rukmini Vijayakumar (Bharatnatyam Dancer, Choreographer & Artistic Director) and Mr. Sarvesh Shashi (Entrepreneur and Yoga & Wellness Advocate).

More details on Transform India Conclave 2026 are available on https://www.ssvmtransformingindia.com/ About SSVM Institutions SSVM Institutions have consistently stood at the intersection of academic excellence and future-focused education. With a strong belief that education must extend beyond classrooms, SSVM has built a culture that nurtures curiosity, leadership and real-world thinking. Across campuses, the focus has always been clear…to shape individuals who don’t just succeed in exams, but thrive in life. From entrepreneurship and innovation to sports and holistic development, SSVM students are encouraged to explore, experiment exams but SSVM Institutions is distinguished by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, contemporary curriculums, student-centred pedagogies and multi-sports education culture.

For further information contact: Ruchi Katyal | Sreevarshnee Guruvayurappan Kaizzen M: +91 95660 88896 | +91 88255 43614 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)