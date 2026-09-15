NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 15: St. George’s Malabar Independent Syrian Church, Bengaluru, has achieved two World Records Union recognitions, bringing global recognition to its unique convergence of faith, art, architecture and engineering. The twin achievements also position the church as a distinctive landmark and must-visit destination in Bengaluru, offering tourists, art and architecture enthusiasts, engineers and visitors an opportunity to experience two globally recognised installations under one roof.

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The recognitions, confirmed on 29 May 2026, are for the Largest Multi-Panel Canvas Painting Installed on a Church Ceiling and the Largest Fully Playable Electromechanical 8-Bell Harmony System ranging from G5 to F#6.

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The monumental ceiling artwork, created by artist Surendran, comprises ten large-format acrylic-painted canvas panels measuring 10 ft × 43 ft each, along with an additional panel measuring over 5 ft × 43 ft. Integrated into the church ceiling, the artwork depicts celestial and spiritual themes that form an integral part of the church’s architectural vision.

The second world record recognises the church’s fully playable electromechanical 8-bell harmony system, comprising eight precision-tuned bronze bells. Combining traditional bell craftsmanship with modern technology, the system allows the bells to be played live through a keyboard as well as through programmable automated harmony.

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The two achievements have been recognised by World Records Union (WRU), an international record-registering organisation that recognises measurable achievements across diverse fields.

Inspired by the proportions of Solomon’s Temple, St. George’s Church blends traditional Kerala architecture with Baroque and Rococo influences. Envisioned as an “Open Bible,” its architecture and art visually narrate Biblical stories, with 13 symbolic entrances representing Christ the King and the Twelve Apostles, complemented by sacred paintings, murals and Biblical symbolism that together create an immersive spiritual and cultural experience for worshippers and visitors.

Located at TB Cross Road, Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru – 560088, behind Chaitanya Hospital, St. George’s Malabar Independent Syrian Church is emerging as a distinctive destination for worshippers, tourists, art lovers and architecture enthusiasts. The two world-record recognitions further place this Bengaluru church on the global map for its unique convergence of sacred art, architecture, craftsmanship and engineering innovation.

Speaking on the achievement H.G. Most Rev. Cyril Mar Basseliose Metropolitan Bishop - President & Supreme Head of MISC, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these two world-record recognitions. These achievements represent the coming together of faith, artistic expression, craftsmanship and engineering. We hope they inspire people from across India and around the world to visit St. George’s Church and experience these unique creations firsthand.”

Beyond the two world records, St. George’s Church has been envisioned as an “open Bible”, with its architecture and sacred artwork designed to communicate Biblical stories and spiritual traditions. The church blends elements of Kerala’s traditional architecture with Baroque and Rococo influences, creating a distinctive place of worship and cultural interest in Bengaluru.

With these twin global recognitions, St. George’s Malabar Independent Syrian Church aims to establish itself as a must-visit landmark in Bengaluru, attracting tourists, art and architecture enthusiasts, engineers, heritage communities and visitors interested in experiencing a unique convergence of faith, art, architecture and technology.

About the Malabar Independent Syrian Church

The Malabar Independent Syrian Church, also known as the Thozhiyur Church, is part of India’s historic Saint Thomas Christian tradition. The Church became independent from the main body of the Malankara Church in 1772 and follows the Oriental Orthodox tradition and West Syriac Rite. Today, the Church has approximately 35,000 members and maintains longstanding relations with other Malankara churches.

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