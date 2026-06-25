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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: St. George's University School of Medicine (SGU) in Grenada, West Indies, recently issued its call for applications from India for its August 2026 intake. As Indian medical aspirants navigate the evolving NEET-UG 2026 admission cycle, the intake is designed to align seamlessly with the academic calendar in India, eliminating the need for a gap year.

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Following the announcement of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, thousands of Indian medical aspirants are navigating uncertainty around their academic plans. SGU's August intake offers a timely opportunity to pursue a global medical education without delaying their academic journey. SGU has decades of experience training international medical students, fostering a global alumni network of over 25,000 graduates practicing in over 50 countries. In 2026, SGU students secured over 800 US residency positions across 23 specialties. The university has also established extensive clinical training opportunities across over 75 affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, reflecting its track record in supporting graduates' rigorous medical training.

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SGU has maintained an academic partnership with Northumbria University (NU) in the United Kingdom since 2007, allowing eligible students to complete part of their studies in the UK. Successful candidates from SGU's August intake can choose to begin their medical education at either the SGU campus in Grenada or NU in the UK. Upon completing their studies, students will earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from SGU and a Bachelor of Medical Sciences (BMedSci) degree from NU, a powerful dual qualification to meet global healthcare needs.

"For Indian students, timing is one of the most critical factors in pursuing a medical career, particularly in a year marked by changes to the NEET admission cycle", said Kevin Romao, Regional Director, Asia at SGU. "The August intake is structured to allow students to transition into our MD tracks following completion of their local studies, based on their academic qualifications. SGU's history of graduates securing US residency positions reflects the global career pathways available to our Asian cohorts."

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To support students from diverse backgrounds, SGU also offers a range of financial aid and scholarship opportunities for international students, helping reduce financial barriers for students pursuing a medical education abroad. "SGU offers a range of academic merit-based scholarships, such as the SGU Medical Scholar Award, to eligible high-achieving students from international markets including India, supporting access to global medical education," Kevin shared.

With many students re-evaluating their academic pathways after the NEET-UG 2026 developments, St. George's University offers an opportunity to pursue medical education through its diverse learning environment and extensive clinical training opportunities. For more information on the programs and academic tracks offered by the SGU School of Medicine, visit SGU's website.

Based on the number of students who have completed the Doctor of Medicine program from 1981-2025.

Data as of March 2026

About St. George's University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George's University (SGU) is a center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from many education systems around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

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