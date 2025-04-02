ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) Unveils AI-Ready Data Centre Campus in Kolkata with INR 450 Crore Investment

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) / New Delhi [India], April 2: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a leading AI-ready data centre provider in India, is set to revolutionise the data centre landscape in Eastern India with the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in New Town, Kolkata. Spanning 5.59 acres, this next-generation campus is engineered to support the growing demands of AI computing with high-density rack configurations, advanced cooling systems, and a scalable, modular design. It aligns with the larger economic goals of the country to promote digitally enabled growth and broaden access to sustainable digital infrastructure.

The new age data centre facility has earned the prestigious TIA-942 Rated-3 Design certification, underscoring its commitment to world-class infrastructure and reliability. The campus provides a significant boost to digital infrastructure creation in the eastern part of the country with scalable capacity of up to 25 MW in terms of overall IT load. It incorporates forward-thinking power architecture with an N+2C design for reliability and a radial N+N configuration for main power incomers, ensuring dedicated feeder availability. The campus utilizes TYPE-TESTED Compact Substations and LV DGs, setting new standards in power reliability and efficiency.

Advertisement

Bimal Khandelwal, CEO of STT GDC India, said, "This expansion is a gateway to accelerating AI innovation in Eastern India. Our Kolkata campus is specifically designed to support the burgeoning AI ecosystem, from startups developing local language AI models to enterprises deploying large language models. The facility's high-performance computing capabilities and low-latency connectivity will empower organisations to build and deploy AI solutions that drive digital transformation across sectors."

The facility is built with a concurrently maintainable infrastructure ensuring zero Single Points of Failure (SPOF). It boasts a modular design with flexibility for liquid cooling technologies, supporting the next generation of high-performance computing workloads. The Kolkata data centre prioritises sustainability with a low-PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) cooling design, incorporating water conservation techniques through closed-loop cooling, rainwater harvesting, and greywater reuse. The facility also employs low-GWP refrigerants to reduce carbon footprint, reinforcing STT GDC India's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Advertisement

Having launched in March 2025, this Kolkata facility expands STT GDC India's nationwide footprint to 30 data centres across 10 cities with a total IT load capacity of 400MW. Its strategic location in New Town's Silicon Valley positions it as a crucial hub for AI development, serving enterprises, hyperscale cloud service providers, and government organisations.

This investment aligns with India's growing focus on artificial intelligence and the increasing demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure. The facility will support diverse AI-driven initiatives, from natural language processing in regional languages to computer vision applications in manufacturing and healthcare, ensuring high reliability, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)