Stablecoin Summit 2026 by XREX Group Returns to Singapore as Stablecoins Mature Into a Financial Infrastructure

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 10: Stablecoin Summit 2026, Asia's premier event for stablecoin innovation, organised and hosted by XREX Group for the fourth consecutive year, returns to Andaz Singapore on 8 October 2026, bringing together the stablecoin industry's most senior decision-makers.

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"Stablecoins have become an independent industry, and we are witnessing it move toward a trillion-dollar market," said Wayne Huang, Co-founder and Group CEO of XREX Group, host of Stablecoin Summit. "Real-world adoption is creating momentum for deeper financial integration. As blockchain finance and traditional finance converge, interoperability across stablecoins will become increasingly important. Stablecoins are redefining how money moves, clears, and settles. That is why we created Stablecoin Summit as a dedicated platform for this industry."

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Ranked the world's most crypto-friendly city in 2026, Singapore has built one of Asia's deepest regulated stablecoin markets. The city-state has consistently moved early on financial innovation, with 37 licensed digital payment token firms and MAS-led Project BLOOM testing stablecoins for domestic and cross-border settlement. This combination of regulatory clarity, financial expertise and a willingness to test new models in practice provides a strong setting for discussions on the future of stablecoins.

"XREX Singapore is a regulated Major Payment Institution licensed by the MAS, giving us a firsthand view of how regulation, technology and business needs are converging around stablecoins," said Winston Hsiao, Co-founder and Group CRO of XREX Group. "The evolution of the speakers and participants at our Summit reflects the evolution of the industry itself. From crypto-native players to banks, financial institutions and regulators, the people at the table today tell the story of how stablecoins have moved into mainstream finance."

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In its fourth edition, Stablecoin Summit will feature more than 30 speakers and over 600 attendees from across the financial industry, bringing together senior leaders from stablecoin issuers, banks, payment providers, asset managers, and institutions, as well as regulators and policymakers. Key discussions will explore institutional adoption, the development of new stablecoin models and currencies, cross-border financial infrastructure, and the regulatory and trust frameworks needed for the industry to scale.

Confirmed speakers include:

* Wayne Huang, Co-founder and Group CEO, XREX Group

* Winston Hsiao, Co-founder and Group CRO, XREX Group

* Maximilian Roszko, Business Development, Curve Finance

* Michal Selbka, Director, DeFi and Digital Assets, S&P Global Ratings

* Stani Kulechov , Founder and CEO, Aave Labs

* Hassan Ahmed, Country Director, Singapore, Coinbase

* Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer, Stellar Development Foundation

* Bhaumik Kotecha, Co-founder of Paxos Labs

* Will Nuelle, General Partner, Galaxy Ventures

* Tushar Gulhane, Regional Lead, SAP

"Thanks to the foresight of our hosts, XREX Group, Stablecoin Summit Singapore has been fully focused on real-world applications, institutional adoption and payments since our first edition in 2023. Singapore's role as a banking hub, regional HQ, and home away from home for millions of workers makes it a natural home for the stablecoin conversation in APAC. The summit's role is to connect the institutions, fintech firms and stablecoin issuers moving the money of tomorrow, accelerating the adoption of stablecoins in Singapore and APAC," said Zachary John, Founder and CEO of Party Action People, the key event partner of Stablecoin Summit since its inception.

Stablecoin Summit 2026 is supported by title sponsors Curve and Bridge, with support from S&P Global Ratings, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Midas, Frankencoin, Stellar, Spark, f(x) Protocol, Nara and Accountable.

Registration and the full agenda are available at stablecoinsummit.com.

About XREX Group:

XREX Group is a blockchain-enabled financial institution working with banks, regulators, and users to redefine banking together. We provide services to businesses in or dealing with emerging markets, and novice-friendly financial services to individuals worldwide.

Founded in 2018, XREX Group offers a full suite of services such as digital asset custody, wallet, cross-border payment, fiat-crypto conversion, cryptocurrency exchange, and fiat currency on-off ramps.

Sharing the social responsibility of financial inclusion, XREX leverages blockchain technologies to further financial participation, access, and education.

XREX Singapore operates under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). XREX Taiwan is a regulated VASP that completed its Compliance Declaration on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) with Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in March 2022. It passed its AML registration with the FSC in September 2025, becoming one of ten approved VASPs.

About Party Action People:

Party Action People is the Singapore-based event agency behind the stablecoin industry's most talked-about gatherings — built to bring issuers, central banks, DeFi protocols, and TradFi institutions into one room to get real deals done, not just swap business cards. Since 2021, the team has produced Stable Summit (launched Paris, 2023), Stablecoin Summit — now heading into its Singapore edition on 8 October 2026 at Andaz Singapore — plus Vault Summit, Agentic Finance Day, and the Blockchain Oracle Summit. Past speakers span Tether, Anchorage Digital, EY, Mastercard, PayPal, Western Union, Curve, MakerDAO, Circle and Frax.

Media contact: Yoyo Yu

Email: yoyoyu@xrex.io

Media contact: Vasundhara Singh

Email: vasundhara@yapglobal.com

Media contact: Mansha Bakshi

Email: mansha@yapglobal.com

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