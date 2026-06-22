STAGE & Jar Films Announce Landmark Partnership; Unveil 8-Part Series and Upcoming Theatrical Releases!!

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Regional content powerhouse STAGE, India's leading dialect-based OTT platform, and acclaimed independent production studio Jar Films, have announced an exclusive partnership to develop a premium slate of deeply rooted stories aimed at elevating hyper-local entertainment for mobile-first and theatrical audiences across Bharat.

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Jar Films, the visionary studio behind cinematic milestones like Gangs of Wasseypur, Liar's Dice, and Nil Battey Sannata, will collaborate with STAGE to co-produce a range of high-caliber, new-age dialect titles. The flagship project to emerge from this alliance is 8-Part Series , a raw, gripping 8-episode binge-series slated to stream exclusively on STAGE. Expanding their creative ambitions beyond digital screens, the two companies are also jointly developing a grand theatrical release, aimed at bringing premium hyper-local cinema to the silver screen nationwide.

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STAGE, which has rapidly emerged as the undisputed leader in India's regional OTT ecosystem with superhit titles like Saanwari, Khejdi, Naate, Punarjanam and more, continues to aggressively scale its premium content library. By merging STAGE's unparalleled dominance and understanding of dialect-speaking audiences with Jar Films' signature cinematic grit and award-winning production values, the partnership is set to deliver a viewing experience unprecedented in the regional ecosystem.

Talking about the strategic vision of the collaboration, Parveen Singhal, Chief Content Officer (CCO), STAGE, said, "At STAGE, we are continuously pushing the barriers of what dialect entertainment can be. The audiences of Bharat deserve world-class storytelling that stays true to their roots. By bringing a critically acclaimed powerhouse like Jar Films into our ecosystem of existing hits like Punarjanam, Videshi Bahu, Mokhan Vahini etc, we are injecting cult-level cinematic brilliance into regional narratives. The 8-Episode Series is just the beginning of how STAGE & Jar films plan to redefine the scale and ambition of hyper-local content, both on mobile screens and in theatres."

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Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Simhal (Producer), and Ajay Rai, Co-founder of Jar Films, stated, "Our focus at Jar Films has always been on backing raw, authentic, and unconventional stories. As the appetite for deeply rooted, hyper-local content explodes, we see immense value in this collaboration. STAGE has built an incredible platform that genuinely understands the pulse of Bharat. This partnership allows us to seamlessly blend our indie filmmaking sensibilities with STAGE's massive reach, starting with the intense world we are building in this series."

About STAGE OTT: Launched in 2019, STAGE is India's first and largest dialect-based OTT platform, designed exclusively for the audiences of "Bharat." Operating on the philosophy of "Company nahi, hum kranti hai," STAGE delivers high-quality, premium web series, movies, and short-form content in underserved dialects including Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and more. With millions of paying subscribers and backing from top-tier global investors, STAGE has successfully broken the myth around regional content monetization, offering culturally authentic stories that provide dignity and representation to India's heartland. STAGE has recently also gained popularity in AI-filmmaking. The brand is soon going to launch the world's first culturally-aware AI-filmmaking platform.

About Jar Films: Founded in 2011, Jar Pictures (commonly known as Jar Films) is one of India's premier independent production houses, renowned for backing critically acclaimed, content-driven cinema. The studio's stellar portfolio includes co-producing the iconic crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur (Parts 1 & 2), the heartwarming Nil Battey Sannata, the National Award-winning Marathi feature Killa, and the critically lauded Liar's Dice, which served as India's Official Entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. Jar Films continues to bridge the gap between strong artistic vision and globally resonant storytelling.

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