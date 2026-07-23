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Home / Business / Stakeholders meet to discuss energy and infrastructure resilience in India

Stakeholders meet to discuss energy and infrastructure resilience in India

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): In a joint assessment of risks to India's infrastructure sector, industry leaders along with government and civil society members explored measures to improve its resilience.

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Infrastructure resilience is emerging as one of the most important challenges as electricity demand surges and risks to energy systems intensify.

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The stakeholder consultation was organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

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Energy systems face a multitude of threats from natural hazards to cybersecurity. The IEA identified nearly 300 weather-related disruptions to energy systems in 2023 alone, affecting more than 210 million households and impacting business activity.

Safeguarding energy systems is critical for protecting economic growth from sudden shocks like extreme weather events and cybersecurity incidents. India is particularly at risk, with extreme heat events, cyclones and floods posing a continuous risk.

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"As extreme weather intensifies, ensuring India's power grid resilience is vital for sustained growth. This CDRI IEA collaboration blends global expertise with local insight to close resilience gaps and secure a climate-ready energy future," Ramraj Narasimhan, Senior Director Programme Management & Technical Support, CDRI said.

An MoU signed between IEA and CDRI in December 2025 will deepen the cooperation to examine risks facing India's infrastructure and explore measures to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen preparedness across the energy sector.

The sessions dealt with risks to India's power system, policies and measures to safeguard infrastructure, and the role of implementation, regulation, insurance and finance in supporting resilience.

"As extreme weather intensifies, ensuring India's power grid resilience is vital for sustained growth. This CDRI IEA collaboration blends global expertise with local insight to close resilience gaps and secure a climate-ready energy future," Ramraj Narasimhan, Senior Director Programme Management & Technical Support, CDRI, said.

Daniel Wetzel, Head of the Tracking Sustainable Transitions Unit at the IEA, said: "Electricity systems globally are growing rapidly at a time when resilience risks are multiplying. This study and the Indian example can be a template of good resilience practices that countries rely on to secure their energy supply." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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