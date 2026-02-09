DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited Signs MoU with Government of Rajasthan to Set Up HFO Manufacturing Plant

ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing plant at Bhilwara (Hurda), Rajasthan, as part of its planned capacity expansion programme.

Under the MoU, the Company proposes an investment of approximately ₹200 crore for the HFO manufacturing facility, with start of work on the production plant planned in 2027. The proposed project aligns with Stallion's strategy to strengthen its presence in next-generation, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, in line with evolving global environmental norms. The project is expected to generate around 30 direct employment opportunities, contributing to regional industrial development.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, said that the Company's expansion is being executed in a calibrated and phased manner. The R32 project is targeted for commissioning by October 2026, following which work on the HFO plant will be initiated. Backed by these strategic initiatives, the Company remains confident of achieving its targeted 30-35% revenue CAGR over the next three years, in line with its internal growth plans and long-term turnover objectives, while building a strong domestic manufacturing base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

