STAN partners with FanCraze to transform Fan Engagement with licensed ICC products

New Delhi [India], March 5: Nazara backed gaming Startup, STAN has partnered with ICC Crictos SuperTeam creator, FanCraze to help cricket enthusiasts with innovative and engaging ways to connect with their favourite players and fans.

This collaboration in the sports world will empower cricket enthusiasts with new and interactive ways to connect with the sport, players, and fellow fans. By integrating FanCraze's licensed ICC products with STAN's engaging community-driven interactions, the partnership will introduce a new era of digital engagement. Users will now be able to participate in dynamic activities such as live audio rooms, influencer-led communities, quests, VIP events, and much more. These immersive experiences will provide unparalleled access to digital ownership, collection, and playdom, fostering a deeper connection between fans and the sport they love.

Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO of STAN, said: "Cricket and games are more than just entertainment in India--they are a way of life. At STAN, we've built the largest online community in India, and now, with FanCraze, we're creating an electrifying hub where users can play, compete, and celebrate cricket like never before. This will bring the STAN community closer to the action, the thrill, and rewards in a way that has never been done before!"

"We're excited to team up with STAN to bring a fresh and innovative product to our users," said Anshum Bhambri, Founder & CEO of FanCraze. "By combining digital ownership and social gamification mechanics, we're taking fandom to the next level. This partnership represents a major step toward creating a more interactive and immersive space for fans."

