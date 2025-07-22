Stand-Up India Scheme sanctions nearly Rs 29,000 crore to SC/ST, women entrepreneurs since April 2022

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Under Centre's Stand-Up India Scheme, loans ammounting to nearly Rs 29,000 crore have been sanctioned to SC/ST and Women Entrepreneurs between April 2022 and March 2025, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a reply in Rajya Sabha that apart from financial support, the scheme provides guidance, training and specific expertise viz; Skilling Centres, Mentorship support, Entrepreneurship Development Program Centres, District Industries Centre, among others to marginalized sections.

The Stand-up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016. The objective of the Stand-Up India Scheme was to provide loans from Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) of value between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 Crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and one woman borrower per Bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise in the manufacturing, services or trading sector and also for activities allied to agriculture.

The Scheme provided loans of value between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 Crore at the lowest applicable rate of the bank for that category (rating), not exceeding the base rate MCLR + 3% (Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate) Tenor premium, with a repayment period of 7 years with a maximum moratorium of up to 18 months, the Minister said.

Apart from linking prospective borrowers with Banks for loans, the online portal (www.standupmitra.in) provided guidance to prospective SC, ST and Women entrepreneurs in their endeavour to set up business enterprises, starting from training to filling up of loan applications as per Bank requirements.

The portal also facilitated step-by-step guidance for connecting prospective borrowers to various agencies with specific expertise, viz., Skilling Centres, Mentorship support, Entrepreneurship Development Program Centres, and District Industries Centre, together with addresses and contact numbers.

The scheme aimed to break barriers by providing bank loans to help them start new businesses. Over the past 9 years, the scheme has not just funded businesses--it has nurtured dreams, created livelihoods, and driven inclusive growth across India.

The Stand-Up India Scheme has been a transformative initiative, empowering SC/ST, and women entrepreneurs to turn their business ideas into reality.

With significant achievements in loan sanctions and disbursements, it continues to foster inclusive growth. This scheme is not just about loans; it's about creating opportunities, inspiring change, and turning aspirations into achievements. (ANI)

