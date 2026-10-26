DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Standardising commercial measuring tools vital for growing economy, says Consumer Affairs Secretary

Standardising commercial measuring tools vital for growing economy, says Consumer Affairs Secretary

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Harmonisation of legal metrology frameworks and global accountability in measurement standards remain essential to removing non-tariff barriers and supporting international commerce, said Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs Nidhi Khare.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 61st International Committee of Legal Metrology (CIML) meeting, Khare stated that, "With evolution of technology, there are new instruments which are coming for our household uses or even in commercial practices. So it is very important that they are harmonized and they enjoy global accountability.”

Advertisement

Khare added that continuous shifts in consumer goods and industrial equipment require standardisation bodies to keep pace with new instrumentation entering the marketplace.

Advertisement

“Therefore it becomes very important for the trade and commerce of the country, for the growing economy of our country to learn from the global perspective and reasonably and adequately update the measures," she added.

"Legal metrology is something which helps it is basically the cornerstone or say the foundation of any robust trade and commerce of any country," Khare said. "If the measures are accurate then the trade is also seamless and it does not provide a trade barrier."

Advertisement

India is hosting the annual gathering of the international body for the first time, bringing together domestic authorities, member state representatives, and international technical institutions to address measurement standards across expanding commercial sectors.

Addressing questions regarding gaps between domestic practices and international standards, CIML President Bobjoseph Mathew stated that the organization is focusing on institutional readiness to handle emerging technological shifts.

"What I want to reach with this organization is to bring it to the future. Together with my team, we want to make sure that OIML is future-ready," Mathew said.

"Which means there are specific topics that we need to address, and where we, as OIML, have to develop recommendations or guidelines or guides that the community can deal with," he added.

Mathew observed that technological integration into measuring tools presents regulatory deficits that international bodies must work to resolve.

"These topics are all related mainly to modern technologies such as digitalization in generic terms, but also AI, special thing," Mathew said. "So, for all types of measurements, you have a lot of AI involved, software involved, and these type of approaches are not regulated yet." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts