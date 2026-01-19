India PR Distribution

Silicon Valley (California) [US] / New Delhi [India], January 19: Kridha Inc., the Stanford University's award winning startup and backed by Nvidia's startup arm is building the world's first "Universal AI Fashion Agent," today announced the launch of the Kridha Internship Challenge. In a move to democratize access to global opportunities, the Silicon Valley-based startup is opening its doors to students and recent graduates from every recognized institution in India, moving beyond the traditional recruitment focus on only elite colleges.

As India accelerates its journey toward becoming a global AI powerhouse under the government's 'IndiaAI Mission,' Kridha is bridging the gap between Indian talent and Silicon Valley innovation. The program offers nine highly competitive, paid remote internships across AI/Tech, Marketing, and Product tracks, with a total prize pool of ₹1,27,500.

Not A "ChatGPT Wrapper" Unlike the recent wave of generic AI wrappers, Kridha is built on proprietary computer vision algorithms developed by engineers from Stanford and IIT Kanpur. The technology acts as a universal shopping agent, predicting exactly how clothes will fit a user's unique body type across any website--solving the $1.6 trillion fashion industry's massive returns problem while boosting conversion rates.

"We are building the intelligence layer for global commerce, not just another chat bot," said Priyanka Ladha, Founder and CEO. "India has the raw talent to build deep tech for the world. We are looking for builders who want to solve hard engineering problems, not just integrate APIs."

From Textile Roots to Stanford AI: A Daughter of India Returns The initiative is led by Priyanka Ladha. A graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and currently a student at Stanford Engineering (CS-AI), Ladha's roots are deeply embedded in India's textile heritage. Coming from a family with five decades in the Indian textile industry, this 3x Founder has empowered over 100,000 artisans across the country through her previous ventures.

Now, she is bringing the next generation of commerce technology back to her roots.

"We often see Silicon Valley opportunities gated behind prestigious pedigree," Ladha added. "With this challenge, we are proving that world-class talent exists in every corner of India--from Tier 1 cities to Tier 3 towns."

The Opportunity for Indian Students The startup has already garnered significant global attention, winning four Stanford Innovation Awards and backed by NVIDIA's Inception Program, securing $600,000 necessary to train massive AI models.

Selected interns will not be doing coffee runs; they will be writing code, analyzing user behavior, and creating viral content for a product used globally. They will work remotely for three months under the mentorship of a team that includes engineers from Stanford and IIT Kanpur, as well as fashion veterans from the US, UK, and France.

Program Highlights:

- Roles: AI Tech Intern, Marketing Genie, Product Whizkid.

- Perks: Paid stipend, ₹1.27 Lakh Prize Pool, Certificate of Excellence.

- Eligibility: Open to all Indian college students and recent graduates.

- Deadline: February 10, 2026.

Applications are now open at: www.kridha.ai/interns

About Kridha Inc. Kridha is building the intelligence layer for global fashion commerce. Backed by the Stanford ecosystem and NVIDIA Inception, Kridha's Universal AI Agent enables shoppers to buy with confidence on over 120+ retailer sites. The company bridges the gap between deep-tech computer vision and consumer utility.

Media Contact: Name: Anuradha T | Email: hello@kridha.io Website: www.kridha.ai

