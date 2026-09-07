Stanley Lifestyles Unveils Its First Superlative Living Flagship Store in Hyderabad, Laying the Foundation for Global Expansion

72,000 sq. ft. destination reimagines luxury home living through curated, complete-home experiences

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

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Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. today unveiled Stanley Superlative Living, its first flagship destination in Hyderabad. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, and Smt N. Padmavathi Reddy, Hon’ble MLA of Kodad, Telangana, marking the formal launch of the company’s most ambitious retail concept to date.

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As affluent homeowners increasingly seek complete lifestyle solutions rather than sourcing products, services, and design expertise from multiple vendors, Stanley Superlative Living brings together furniture, kitchens, wardrobes, lighting, décor, art, accessories, and personalised design expertise within a single immersive environment. The launch marks the debut of the company’s first flagship destination under the Stanley Superlative Living format and its most ambitious retail concept to date.

Spread across 72,000 sq. ft. over six levels on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, the flagship represents a significant milestone in Stanley Lifestyles’ three-decade journey and reflects the company’s evolution from a luxury furniture manufacturer and retailer into a comprehensive luxury home solutions brand.

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Designed as more than a conventional furniture showroom, Stanley Superlative Living brings together furniture, kitchens, wardrobes, lighting, décor, art, accessories, and personalised design expertise within a single immersive environment. The destination enables homeowners to envision and create complete homes through one trusted partner, bringing multiple elements of the home together into a cohesive design experience.

Featuring more than 60 curated room settings, the flagship showcases fully realised living environments that demonstrate how furniture, design, lighting, and décor can come together to create cohesive and personalised homes. Select collections have been developed in collaboration with specialist brands from Germany, Japan, Spain, Belgium, and other parts of Europe, giving customers access to diverse global design influences while reinforcing Stanley Lifestyles’ commitment to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Built around the idea of creating an integrated luxury home experience, the destination seeks to simplify what has traditionally been a fragmented home-design journey. Supported by STANLEY LIFESTYLES’ team of professionally trained interior designers, homeowners, architects, and interior designers can collaborate to create personalised spaces tailored to individual lifestyles, architectural preferences, and aesthetic aspirations.

Rather than focusing solely on individual product purchases, the concept encourages customers to experience, envision, and curate complete living environments, bringing together design inspiration, functionality, and craftsmanship in one destination.

Stanley Lifestyles’ decision to unveil the concept in Hyderabad reflects the city’s emergence as one of India’s fastest-growing luxury residential markets. Driven by growth across technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, Hyderabad has witnessed increasing demand for premium residences, expansive villas, and thoughtfully designed living spaces.

As the city continues to strengthen its position as a destination for luxury living, Stanley aims to contribute to its evolving luxury ecosystem through a differentiated retail experience that combines design, craftsmanship, and personalised living solutions in a single destination.

Founded in 1996, Stanley has spent three decades building one of India’s most respected luxury home brands through its commitment to original design, craftsmanship, manufacturing excellence, and customer-centric innovation. Conceived as the first flagship in a scalable retail platform, Stanley Superlative Living marks the next chapter in the company’s journey, supporting its long-term ambition to build a globally recognised luxury lifestyle brand.

The company plans to expand the format across leading luxury markets in India and, over time, internationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Suresh, Chairman & Founder, Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. said:

“The launch of our first Stanley Superlative Living flagship represents a defining milestone in Stanley Lifestyles’ journey. Over the last three decades, we have built a brand anchored in craftsmanship, innovation, and customer trust. Through Stanley Superlative Living, we are introducing an integrated luxury home experience where homeowners can discover everything they need to create exceptional living spaces in one destination.

Hyderabad is the perfect city to launch this concept, given its growing luxury residential market and appreciation for thoughtfully designed homes. We believe this format has the potential to redefine luxury home retail in India and provide a strong foundation for Stanley Lifestyles’ expansion into leading global markets.”

Speaking on the launch, Venkataramana Gorti, Managing Director, Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. said:

“Stanley Superlative Living is a natural evolution of our vision to make exceptional home design more accessible, seamless, and inspiring. This flagship brings together the breadth of our capabilities across furniture, kitchens, wardrobes, lighting, décor, and design expertise, allowing customers to experience the possibilities of a complete home rather than viewing products in isolation.

Hyderabad is an important market for us, and we are delighted to introduce this new format here. We see Stanley Superlative Living as a scalable platform that will enable us to deepen our presence in India while building the foundation for our ambitions in international markets.”

About Stanley Lifestyles Limited

Stanley Lifestyles Limited is a leading Indian luxury furniture company offering a broad spectrum of home solutions under brands such as Stanley Level Next, Stanley Boutique and Sofas & More. The Company designs, manufactures and retails a diverse array of premium and luxury furniture and interior products including sofas, recliners, dining sets, kitchen cabinetry, beds, wardrobes and accessories. Its vertically integrated model ensures end-to-end control over design, production and retail, with two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru spanning over 300,000 square feet. These facilities support a wide range of offerings across ultra-luxury, luxury and super-premium categories. With 71 retail outlets across major Indian cities, Stanley Lifestyles operates through both company-owned and franchise formats to maximize reach and customer engagement. The Company’s strategic strengths lie in its design-led innovation, skilled craftsmanship and consistent expansion in high-opportunity markets. Backed by experienced promoters and professional leadership, Stanley Lifestyles continues to leverage its retail and manufacturing capabilities to address growing demand in India’s premium and luxury home interiors market. For more information, visit: https://www.lovestanley.com/

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Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, Mr. Sunil Suresh, Chairman & Founder, Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., and Smt N. Padmavathi Reddy, Hon’ble

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