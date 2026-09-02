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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Star Bio Pharma Global Pvt. Ltd. turned its presence at FI India 2026 into a high-engagement business platform, hosting conversations with manufacturers, formulators, ingredient buyers and industry professionals exploring opportunities across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and wellness.

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With its stall drawing visitors from across the ingredients ecosystem, the company participated in the Mumbai exhibition to showcase its capabilities, understand emerging buyer requirements and initiate discussions around potential business partnerships.

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The company's stall witnessed a steady flow of industry professionals during the event, with visitors engaging with the Star Bio Pharma Global Pvt Ltd team on its portfolio of herbal extracts, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients. Conversations at the stall ranged from product requirements and sourcing capabilities to quality standards, formulation applications and potential collaborations.

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"Our stall became a meeting point for some very meaningful industry conversations. What stood out for us was the diversity of businesses and professionals who came forward to understand our capabilities and discuss their requirements. FI India allowed us to listen to the market closely and identify where there could be a strong business fit," said Ms Pooja Rokade, Director, Star Bio Pharma Global Pvt. Ltd.

The interactions come at a time when the lines between pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, functional foods and preventive wellness are increasingly converging. As manufacturers expand into these categories, ingredient suppliers are facing greater expectations around consistency, quality, documentation, compliance and dependable supply.

Star Bio Pharma Global, which supplies ingredients to B2B customers, operates with certifications including ISO 22000, GMP, FSSAI and WHO-GMP. The company is looking to leverage these capabilities to build stronger relationships with manufacturers and brands seeking reliable ingredient partners.

The company said several conversations initiated at its FI India stall will now move into follow-up discussions covering potential customer relationships, sourcing requirements and strategic collaborations.

"For us, the exhibition was never just about putting products on display. It was about putting our business on the table and having direct conversations with the people who are shaping the industry. The next step is to convert the most promising conversations from Mumbai into sustainable business relationships," Ms Pooja Rokade said.

With growing demand for ingredients supporting health, nutrition and wellness applications, Star Bio Pharma Global Pvt Ltd sees industry platforms such as FI India as an important route to strengthen its B2B network and identify new growth opportunities across domestic and international markets.

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