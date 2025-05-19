Star HFL to pursue NSE listing as part of strategic growth roadmap

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a BSE listed home finance company (BSE Scrip code BOM: 539017) operational in low-cost retail housing finance space across multiple states, has announced its decision to initiate the process for listing its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The proposed listing is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Star HFL is currently listed on the BSE and has consistently demonstrated robust performance, prudent risk management, and a deep commitment to financial inclusion by providing housing finance to low- and middle-income families across semi-urban and rural India.

Mr. Kalpesh Dave, CEO of Star Housing Finance Ltd., said, "The decision to seek listing on the NSE aligns with our strategic goal of enhancing visibility, increasing liquidity for our shareholders, and deepening our investor base. As we continue to build a strong and inclusive housing finance platform, the dual listing will further strengthen our market presence and improve access to capital markets. We remain committed to serving the affordable housing segment while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

The company will continue to keep its stakeholders informed as it progresses through the regulatory process and milestones associated with the proposed listing.

About Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL)

Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is BSE listed retail housing finance company. The Company has been operational in the low-cost housing finance space since inception. Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG families towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable housing) in its operational geographies. Star HFL is a professionally run with a presence across states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR and Tamil Nadu. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Star HFL has its Registered & Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

For further details contact:

Dinesh Kirupalli

Star Housing Finance Ltd | Email: dinesh.kirupalli@starhfl.com

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

