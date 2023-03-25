Starbucks' CEO to work as barista once a month

New York, March 24
Starbucks’ new Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan has said he will work as a barista once a month in stores to stay close to the company’s culture, customers, challenges and opportunities.
Completed 40 hours of training
- Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan (in pic), officially became the coffee giant’s CEO on Monday, taking the reins from Howard Schultz about two weeks earlier than scheduled
- Narasimhan joined Starbucks as interim CEO in October and has since spent time getting to know the company — including earning a barista certification, which requires 40 hours of training in stores
In a letter to the employees on Thursday, the Indian-American business executive said he will always be a “fierce advocate” for the company’s partners and its culture.
“With you, I’ve experienced every aspect of the business to learn what it truly means to wear the green apron. You’ve welcomed me into our stores, trained me in how to be a barista … all to help me deeply understand what we do, how we do it, and the challenges and opportunities facing us,” he wrote.
Barista is a person who serves in a coffee bar.
