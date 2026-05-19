Starbucks Korea CEO fired after marketing campaign fiasco

Seoul, [Korea], May 19 (ANI): Starbucks sacked its Korea CEO after a marketing campaign backfired, calling for a boycott of the coffee chain as it evoked painful memories of a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protestors by the military dictatorship in 1980.

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The retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, which licenses and manages Starbucks in South Korea, said it had sacked Sohn Jeong-hyun, the head of Starbucks Korea. The company cited "inappropriate marketing" as the reason for taking the decision.

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The 'Tank Day' campaign was launched on Monday for promotion of its 'Tank' line of tumblers with the tag line "put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

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Monday also happened to be the day when South Korea marks the anniversary of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by the military dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan. Troops and tanks were deployed, which led to the deaths and disappearance of hundreds of protesters.

The 'Tak' tagline also enraged people as it reminded many of the death of a student protester who faced torture by police in 1987. The police issued an explanation saying the student died after investigators struck a desk, making a "tak" sound.

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The South Korean President was among those who criticised the coffee chain for being insensitive and insulting the victims of the bloody struggle of the residents of Gwangju. The campaign "tarnished the bloody protests of Gwangju citizens and the victims of the protests", Lee said.

Starbucks, in its response, apologised for the campaign, calling it an "unacceptable marketing incident". They have now withdrawn the campaign.

"I deeply bow in apology as the representative of the group," Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin said. The marketing "deeply hurt the public, the bereaved families, and the victims of the May 18 demonstration".

Taking to social media, Koreans posted screenshots of getting refunds on their prepaid Starbucks cards and also cancelling the subscription. Some users also posted videos of themselves destroying Starbucks tumblers, mugs and other merchandise.

The Gwangju Uprising set the stage for pro-democracy protesters to unite against the brutal regime of Chun. The protests culminated in a movement that led to the end of the barbaric regime in 1987. (ANI)

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