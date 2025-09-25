DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Starbucks to close stores, lay off 900 workers as part of turnaround plan

Starbucks to close stores, lay off 900 workers as part of turnaround plan

The Seattle coffee giant will notify employees whose positions are being eliminated early on Friday

article_Author
AP
New York, Updated At : 08:45 PM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Starbucks is laying off around 900 non-retail employees and closing some US and Canadian stores as it focuses more of its resources on a turnaround.

Advertisement

The Seattle coffee giant will notify employees whose positions are being eliminated early on Friday and said that it plans to close an undetermined number of stores in North America in the coming days.

A review of Starbucks locations revealed that many are falling short of financial performance targets or are failing to create the environment customers expect, according to a letter sent by Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations,” Niccol wrote. “This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centres of the community, and closing any location is difficult.”

Starbucks said on Thursday that it expects to end its fiscal year with 18,300 stores in North America, down 124 from last year.

Advertisement

It's rare for Starbucks to shrink its store count during a fiscal year.

Niccol is a turnaround specialist who was brought into Starbucks a year ago this month to give the brand a jolt. Under Niccol's leadership, the struggling Chipotle chain, where Niccol was CEO for about six years, essentially doubled its revenue and its profit, and stock price, soared.

Starbucks said it will offer severance and support packages for affected employees.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts