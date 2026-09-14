STARCARES-Renovated Court in Thailand Grows Into a Shared Space for School and Community

SUKHOTHAI, Thailand, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Months after STARCARES renovated the sports court at Ban Nam Lat School in Sukhothai, Thailand, it now serves students and nearby residents daily. Once a single-purpose facility, it supports physical education on weekdays and community play after hours and weekends, embodying STARCARES' goal of creating accessible, multi-use rural spaces.

The court serves 62 Ban Nam Lat School students for PE and sports. On weekends, it opens to neighbouring residents, reaching approximately 600 people across 180 households.

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Many rural schools in Sukhothai double as the only nearby space where villagers can gather, given limited recreational infrastructure in the area. Recognising this, STARCARES designed the renovation to serve students first, then transition into shared use once lessons finish, a model now playing out on the ground.

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That shared purpose came to life when a child from the surrounding community joined Ban Nam Lat School students on the court. What began as a simple game became a moment of belonging, showing how the space can bring children together beyond the school itself.

"Seeing my son so happy brought tears to my eyes. He kept talking about the games, the other children, and how much he wanted to come back. As a mother, seeing him feel so included and joyful meant more than I can explain." — Mother of a local community child, Narinya Vejjaporn.

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The Thailand project advances STARCARES' wider effort to revive shared spaces for lasting use. Projects in Vietnam, the Philippines and Nigeria follow the same principle: infrastructure should remain functional long after construction.

To reinforce this, STARCARES now funds maintenance for its courts every one to two years, safeguarding their condition and continued usefulness to the communities they serve.

Under 'Where Tomorrow STARS Begin', the focus extends beyond building new spaces to keeping those already created in service for years to come.

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